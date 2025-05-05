The urn in which the wine was found. Credit: Juan Manuel Roman/ Journal of Archaeological Science.

When Spanish archaeologists unearthed a Roman mausoleum in Carmona, southern Spain, they expected to find human remains and perhaps some artifacts. Turns out, they got much more than they bargained for. Inside the tomb, they found the remains of six individuals, including those inside a 2,000-year-old funeral ash urn, immersed inside a reddish liquid. To everyone’s surprise, the liquid turned out to be wine. It was a white wine, which changed color due to the influence of time and other substances inside the tomb.

Although molecular traces of ancient wines have been found staining pottery walls, this is the oldest wine in a liquid state identified thus far, claim archaeologists at the University of Cordoba. Previously, the earliest surviving wine was from fourth-century AD wine bottles found in Speyer, Germany in 1867.

The Speyer Bottle, also known as the Römerwein aus Speyer, was the previous oldest wine bottle in history. The bottle is showcased in the Wine Museum section of the Historical Museum of the Palatinate in Speyer. Credit: Historical Museum of the Palatinate.

Ancient Roman Wine

Discovered in 2019, the tomb housed six 1st-century AD Romans: Hispana, Senicio, and four others whose names remain unknown (two men and two women). The archaeologists were stunned by the fully intact and exceptionally well-preserved mausoleum. The tomb had remained completely sealed since the remains were placed inside. This ultimately preserved the liquid wine, ruling out other causes for the presence of the liquid, such as floods, leaks, or condensation.

“At first we were very surprised that liquid was preserved in one of the funerary urns,” explains the City of Carmona’s municipal archaeologist Juan Manuel Román.

The ancient Roman wine, thought to be a white variety, has remarkably survived in liquid form for all these years. Credit: Juan Manuel Roman.

To determine the nature of the liquid, researchers from the University of Cordoba employed advanced chemical analysis techniques. They examined its pH, mineral salts, and chemical compounds, comparing it to modern wines from Montilla-Moriles, Jerez, and Sanlúcar. Using Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), the researchers identified mineral salts commonly found in wine. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (HPLC-MS) allowed them to detect and quantify polyphenols, which are compounds found in all wines.

Seven specific polyphenols were detected, including quercetin and apigenin, confirming the liquid is 100% wine. The absence of syringic acid suggests this was initially white wine, although degradation over time may also account for this.

Determining the wine’s geographical origin was difficult due to the lack of contemporary samples. However, mineral salts in the liquid matched those in modern white wines from the former Roman province of Betis, especially Montilla-Moriles wines.

The sunken tomb where the ancient liquid wine was found in a funerary urn. Credit: Juan Manuel Roman.

Romans loved their wines, even in the afterlife

The polyphenols found in the liquid in the wine matched those in wines from the same part of Andalucía. Photograph: Juan Manuel Román.

In Roman times, wine was not only a beverage but also held cultural and religious significance, often used in burial rituals to honor the deceased. The inclusion of wine in tombs was meant to accompany the dead on their journey to the afterlife.

The Baetic region, where the urn was found, was renowned for its wine production. Roman authors like Columella documented the winemaking techniques of the time, some of which are comparable to modern methods used in the Jerez region of Spain.

The man’s remains in wine are interesting in themselves and highlight a lesser-known aspect of gender divisions in ancient Roman society. Women were prohibited from drinking wine, among other restrictions, such as being barred from some sacred religious rituals and sacrifices. Wine in ancient Rome was considered a man’s drink. A husband who would find his wife drinking had every right to divorce or even kill her.

Despite these restrictions, archaeological evidence suggests that ancient Roman women sometimes consumed wine. Granted, their wine was of a specific variety and alcohol strength. Certain types of wine, such as passum, a type of sweet raisin wine, were perhaps acceptable in the strict confines of gendered drinking parameters.

A fascinating window into funerary rights

The tomb in Carmona contained six urns made from limestone, sandstone, or glass and lead. The urn holding the man’s remains in wine also included a gold ring and bone fragments. Another urn contained a woman’s remains, along with amber jewels, perfume, and fabric remnants, likely silk. The amphora-shaped perfume bottle contained patchouli oil, according to a 2023 paper published by the same team of Spanish archaeologists. The less wealthy used a communal columbarium, which was a brick structure with numerous niches for the funerary urns.

The items in the tomb were meant to accompany the deceased in the afterlife. Located along the road connecting Carmo with Hispalis (Seville), the tomb, once marked by a tower, now sheds light on Roman funerary practices but also reveals a historical connection to wine culture.

“In ancient Rome, as in other societies, death had a special meaning, and people wanted to be remembered to, in some way, stay alive,” the researchers wrote.

The new findings appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

🍇 Fascinating Facts About Roman Wine

🍷 Wine for All

In ancient Rome, wine was a daily staple consumed by all social classes, from slaves to emperors. It was considered a necessity rather than a luxury, and soldiers had wine included in their rations.

🏺 Amphorae: The Ancient Wine Bottles

Romans stored and transported wine in amphorae—ceramic vessels with two handles and a narrow neck. These containers were essential for trade and have been found in shipwrecks across the Mediterranean, indicating the vast reach of Roman wine commerce.

🍇 Diverse Flavors and Additives

Roman wines were often flavored with various additives like honey, herbs, and spices. They also practiced techniques like aging wine in smoked rooms to impart unique flavors, a method similar to modern-day oaking.

🌍 Global Influence

The Roman Empire played a pivotal role in spreading viticulture across Europe. Many of today’s renowned wine regions, such as Bordeaux and the Rhine Valley, owe their origins to Roman cultivation and winemaking techniques.

⚖️ Wine Laws and Regulations

In 92 AD, Emperor Domitian issued a decree banning new vineyards in Italy to curb overproduction and protect grain supplies. This is one of the earliest known examples of wine regulation.

This article originally appeared in June 2024 and was updated with new information.