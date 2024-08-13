Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Credit: Trustees of the British Museum.

For over a century, four cuneiform tablets unearthed in what is now Iraq lay untranslated, their secrets locked in ancient symbols. Now, scholars have finally decoded these 4,000-year-old texts, revealing that the ancient Babylonians believed lunar eclipses were not mere celestial events but dire omens. These omens foretold death, destruction, and pestilence. They reflect the deep-seated fear and reverence for the cosmos that characterized Mesopotamian culture.

Researchers believe the recently decoded tablets originated from Sippar, a city that thrived in ancient Babylonia. They became part of the British Museum’s collection over a century ago.

According to researchers led by Andrew George, emeritus professor of Babylonian at the University of London, these are the oldest known records of lunar-eclipse omens. The tablets provide a fascinating glimpse into how ancient astrologers used the time of night, shadow movements, and the duration of an eclipse to predict disastrous outcomes.

Sky harbinger

One omen detailed on the tablets reads: “If an eclipse becomes obscured from its center all at once [and] clear all at once: a king will die, destruction of Elam.” This prophecy links the eclipse to the downfall of a region in Mesopotamia, now modern-day Iran. Another reads: “An eclipse in the evening watch: it signifies pestilence.”

The origins of these ominous predictions may lie in actual events — observations of eclipses followed by catastrophes. The researchers explain that ancient astrologers likely drew upon past experiences to create a theoretical system that linked specific eclipse characteristics to particular omens. This system reflects the profound belief in a coded celestial language. Gods sent warnings to those who could interpret the signs.

Cuneiform tablet describing an omen from a lunar eclipse. Credit: Trustees of the British Museum.

However, the Babylonians did not simply accept these dire predictions as unchangeable fate. If an omen predicted the death of a king, for instance, the response was often an oracular inquiry through extispicy—examining the entrails of animals. If the omens were deemed threatening, specific rituals were performed in an attempt to annul the bad omen and avert the predicted disaster.

Sometimes extreme measures were taken. A substitute king, often a commoner (but it could also have been a prisoner, criminal, or some other individual who required getting rid of), would temporarily take the throne to absorb the ill-fated consequences, while the true king would retreat to safety until the eclipse passed.

This complex interplay of observation, interpretation, and ritual offers a rare glimpse into the Babylonian approach to managing their destinies. It reveals a society deeply engaged with the cosmos, seeking to understand and influence the forces that governed their world.

That’s not at all surprising considering that the Babylions were among the first astronomers.

Ancient astronomy

The earliest text describing astronomical events in the Near East comes from the MUL.APIN texts. These are a series of palm-sized tablets from approximately 1200 BCE, which contain star locations, astronomical descriptions, and star appearance schemes. By the late 5th century BCE, ancient Babylonian astronomers had established a system of reference stars and zodiac constellations for streamlining and standardizing their observations. In fact, they developed the earliest version of the astrological zodiac used today.

In ancient China, they interpreted lunar eclipses as a celestial dragon devouring the moon. To combat this threat, the Chinese would bang drums, clang pots, and launch fireworks, hoping the loud noises would scare away the dragon and restore the moon.

The Inca civilization, too, saw lunar eclipses as dangerous omens that disrupt the natural order of things. They believed that the eclipse was due to a jaguar attacking and consuming the moon. And this fearsome event could extend its wrath to the people on Earth. To prevent this catastrophe, the Incas would engage in rituals to drive away the cosmic predator, ensuring the safety of their crops and communities.

Even during the Middle Ages, eclipses were often seen as harbingers of disaster, signaling wars, plagues, or the fall of empires. This persistent fear highlights a universal human tendency to see meaning and influence in the patterns of the night sky, during strange times when astronomy and astrology were often one of the same.

The new findings appeared in the Journal of Cuneiform Studies.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!