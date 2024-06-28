Facebook

Credit: Tom Björklund.

The common perception of Neanderthals as “dumb brutes” couldn’t be further from the truth. A substantial and rapidly growing body of research is putting this inter-species bigotry firmly to bed. Evidence shows our extinct cousins were seafaring people, skilled cooperative hunters and tool artisans, and possibly even capable of medical treatment and healthcare.

Now, a new study is yet again rewriting our understanding of ancient human behavior. Scientists have reexamined Neanderthal skull fragments first unearthed in 1989, but whose significance has only recently come to light. Despite the fragmentary remains, the fossil preserved the complete inner-ear anatomy, which bears the hallmarks of Down syndrome.

Although the child lived during one of the toughest times to be alive, approximately 146,000 to 273,000 years ago, they reached the age of six.

This is the oldest known case of Down syndrome, the most common human genetic disorder, observed not only in humans but also in great apes. This suggests deep evolutionary roots for this condition.

Care for a child with Down syndrome is extremely challenging in modern times, let alone during prehistory. This implies that the child was under the care of other members of the Neanderthal social group, besides the mother, showing a high level of social cooperation and, most of all, compassion.

Assessing Tina’s condition

The fossils were originally found at the Cova Negra site in Xàtiva, Spain. Researchers analyzed the remains using micro-computed tomography (μCT). Their analysis revealed abnormalities in the inner ear structure consistent with Down syndrome, such as a hypoplastic anterior semicircular canal and an enlarged vestibular aqueduct. The child likely suffered from debilitating inner ear conditions like hearing loss and balance issues.

Down syndrome, also known as trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. It is characterized by distinct physical features such as a flat facial profile, upward slanting eyes, small ears, a protruding tongue, and short stature.

Individuals with Down syndrome often exhibit hypotonia (reduced muscle tone), and a single palmar crease. It is also common to experience mild to moderate intellectual disability with delays in speech, language, and motor skills. Health concerns associated with Down syndrome include heart defects, hearing and vision problems, thyroid disorders, and increased risk of infections.

One of two temporal bones exhibiting signs of Down syndrome. Credit: Science Advances.

Scientists aren’t sure if the Neanderthal child, codename “CN-46700”, was a boy or a girl. Nevertheless, the researchers at the University of Alcalá affectionately named them “Tina”.

For Tina to have survived for at least six years, the wider Neanderthal social group must have assisted the immediate family. The mother must have been assisted with daily tasks and/or was relieved of the child’s care from time to time.

Compassionate caregiving among Neanderthals

Previously, researchers debated whether Neanderthal caregiving was a result of reciprocal selfishness or genuine compassion. Although Neanderthals cared for vulnerable members of their social group, such as the injured, all of these cases involved adult individuals who may have exchanged assistance among equals.

Meanwhile, Tina could not possibly have reciprocated the care they were offered. This supports the notion that Neanderthal care extended beyond immediate familial bonds and involved collective social support. It implies that such prosocial behaviors have deep evolutionary roots, predating modern humans and reflecting complex social adaptation.

This further aligns with other studies showing that they buried their dead, created symbolic art, and very likely communicated using spoken language. Understanding these aspects of Neanderthal life helps us appreciate the shared heritage and evolutionary continuity between Neanderthals and modern humans.

The findings were reported in the journal Science Advances.

