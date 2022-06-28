Researchers believe that the wheel was invented in the 4th millennium BC in Lower Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq, where the Sumerian people inserted rotating axles into solid discs of wood, ushering in a tool that would prove instrumental for mankind. The wheel had a fundamental impact on transport, agriculture, and industry, which makes it arguably the most important invention of all time.

But for engineer Sergii Gordieiev, the wheel just isn’t enough. Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “reinventing the wheel”, Gordieiev posted a DIY video on YouTube to make an odd point that 0.5 + 0.5 = 1, literally cutting his bike’s rear-wheel in half to demonstrate. Weird flex, but okay.

In the viral video, Gordieiev starts off with a broken front rim, which seems to give him the wild idea that he should take his perfectly good rear wheel and cut it in half. The madness soon gives way to genius, as the young engineer uses pipes and rivets to extend the frame of his bike and turn it into a one-and-two-halves wheeler.

The final result is a stunning piece of work, albeit the handling, ergonomics, and safety are probably not ideal compared to a ‘whole’ bike. And if you’re wondering how he managed to keep those rear wheels turning, Gordieiev used airless tires.

Engineering often involves coming up with a simple solution to a complicated problem. This young engineer did it all in reverse just for fun — and we absolutely love his daring creativity.