Expecting mothers face a dizzying array of decisions about their health but one study suggests that adding mangoes to the mix might be a simple yet powerful choice.

A recent study offers compelling evidence that mangoes could become a key addition to prenatal diets. Researchers found that women who ate mangoes scored 16% higher on a measure of diet quality, called the Healthy Eating Index, than those who did not. The difference? Higher intakes of essential vitamins and minerals that are often hard to get during pregnancy.

A Boost in Key Nutrients

Nutrient deficiencies are common among pregnant women, affecting anywhere from 10 to 30 percent of expectant mothers. Deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals, such as folate (typically found in greens and reds powders), fiber, and magnesium, can pose risks to both the mother and the baby. In particular, these gaps can increase the likelihood of conditions like gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.

Mangoes, according to the study, can help fill these gaps. “Mangoes are a healthful fruit that contributes many of the nutrients associated with reducing risk of pregnancy-related diseases,” said Kristin Fulgoni, one of the study’s authors. These nutrients include fiber, vitamin E, potassium, and folate — all crucial for preventing birth defects and supporting the baby’s development.

Beyond individual health benefits, the researchers also highlighted the cultural importance of mangoes. Dr. Leonardo Ortega, who co-directed the study, pointed out that mangoes hold a unique place in American food culture. With more than a quarter of the U.S. population having cultural ties to countries where mangoes are staples, Ortega suggests that this fruit could help improve nutrition equity across different communities.

The study’s findings, which appeared in the journal Nutrients, add weight to the argument for including more culturally diverse foods in prenatal diets. As Fulgoni explained, “Diet is a key component of prevention plans.”

Why Mangoes (And Other Fruit)?

What makes mangoes stand out? According to the study, it’s their rich nutritional profile. In addition to vitamins C and E, mangoes pack magnesium and potassium—both of which play crucial roles in maintaining healthy blood pressure during pregnancy. They are also a good source of dietary fiber, which helps keep digestion on track, an important benefit when many women face issues like constipation.

One of the most significant nutrients mangoes provide is folate. This B-vitamin is super important for fetal brain and spinal cord development, and deficiencies in folate can lead to serious birth defects. While folic acid supplements are often recommended, getting folate from natural sources like mangoes can be a valuable addition.

While mangoes are not a magic bullet, they can be part of a well-rounded diet aimed at giving both mother and baby the best possible start.

Beyond mangoes, many other fruits and supplements have proven benefits that stand out for their potential to improve maternal health and support fetal development.

Take bananas, for example. They’re more than just an easy snack. Rich in potassium, they help maintain the body’s fluid balance, something that becomes especially important as a woman’s blood volume increases during pregnancy. Potassium also plays a key role in reducing those painful leg cramps that so often plague expectant mothers, while the fiber in bananas can help relieve constipation, a common side effect of pregnancy. It’s a simple fruit with a powerful effect.

Berries—blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries—offer a different set of benefits. Packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, these colorful fruits help boost the immune system, which is crucial during pregnancy. Vitamin C also enhances the absorption of iron, a mineral that is often in short supply during pregnancy but essential for both the mother’s and baby’s health. Beyond that, the fiber in berries helps keep digestion running smoothly, an added bonus as the digestive system slows down during pregnancy.

Oranges and other citrus fruits are another excellent source of vitamin C, but they also provide folate, a B-vitamin that’s absolutely essential in the early stages of pregnancy. Folate helps prevent neural tube defects in the developing fetus, a critical concern during the first trimester. While many women take folic acid supplements, getting this vitamin from natural sources like oranges can help ensure they’re getting enough.

And then there’s the pomegranate. Often overlooked, this vibrant fruit is packed with vitamin K, which supports bone health, as well as fiber, folate, and antioxidants. Pomegranates may also help regulate blood pressure, an important factor during pregnancy when hypertension becomes a risk for both mother and baby.

But fruits alone are not enough to meet all the nutritional needs of pregnancy. Supplements play a critical role in filling in the gaps. Folic acid is perhaps the most famous of these supplements. It’s good for preventing neural tube defects and is recommended for all women of childbearing age, whether or not they’re planning to conceive. During pregnancy, women need about 600 micrograms a day to support fetal development, and while folate-rich foods help, supplements ensure that the body is getting enough.

Supplements can offer an easy way for pregnant women to boost their intake of essential vitamins and minerals. While not a substitute for whole foods, supplements can complement a balanced diet and ensure that pregnant women get an extra nutrient boost when fresh produce isn’t always readily available.

Finally, choline, a lesser-known nutrient, is gaining recognition for its role in fetal brain development. Like folic acid, it helps prevent neural tube defects, yet many women don’t get enough from their diets. Eggs and meat are good sources of choline, but supplements can help fill in the gap.

These fruits and supplements, backed by scientific research, provide a powerful foundation for a healthy pregnancy. Yet, it’s important to remember that no single food or supplement can work in isolation. A balanced, varied diet, rich in these key nutrients, combined with regular prenatal care, offers the best chance of a healthy pregnancy for both mother and baby. And in the end, that’s what every expectant mother wants: to give her baby the best possible start.

