Spot can open doors, pick up objects, and drag up to 50 pounds. It’s not actually a dog, it’s a robot that can complement human (and canine) police officers, and this robotic K9 is already tasked with various operations across LA’s crime landscape. However, not everyone is psyched about having a robot dog on the force.

Why does the LAPD need a robot dog?

“The main reason that we acquired Spot is to save lives,” says LAPD Deputy Chief who heads the Counter Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, David Kowalski, for KTLA. Kowalski recalls a recent incident on an L.A. Metro bus where Spot was deployed in the case of a barricaded, armed suspect. As the police officers were negotiating with the suspect, the robot snuck by, identified the suspect’s weapon, and picked it up, enabling the officers to apprehend the suspect.

Los Angeles police deployed a robotic dog to help end a standoff with an armed man on a Metro bus in Hollywood. Nov. 8, 2023. Credit: KTLA.

It wasn’t the first time Spot was used by law enforcement in LA. It was deployed for several dangerous operations such as observing a man during an armed standoff — the kind of operation where you wouldn’t want to risk sending a living creature.

Designed for real-world applications, Spot is agile, durable, and able to navigate challenging environments. These features make it a versatile tool for law enforcement, especially in scenarios where human officers might face danger or logistical challenges.

Spot’s body is equipped with sensors, cameras, and powerful processors that allow it to perform several critical tasks. For instance, it can enter hazardous environments such as collapsed buildings, chemical spill zones, or areas where armed suspects are hiding, without putting human lives at risk. Its small, nimble frame allows it to squeeze through tight spaces, climb stairs, and move over uneven terrain.

Perhaps the most useful feature is the robot dog’s camera system, which provides real-time video and data to officers. It can transmit 360-degree visual feeds to police teams, allowing them to assess situations remotely before deciding how to respond. Additionally, Spot is equipped with an articulating arm that can be used to pick up or manipulate objects like a door knob. It can even be used to interact with dangerous materials like guns or bombs.

However, not everyone is thrilled.

Are we actually ready for a robot police force?

For many residents, the introduction of a robotic police presence raises concerns about the increasing militarization of law enforcement. In fact, Spot was introduced to the police force despite community opposition.

Los Angeles, like many American cities, has a complicated history with police-community relations, particularly in low-income and minority neighborhoods. The arrival of a high-tech surveillance tool like Spot only adds to the tension.

The LAPD says Spot can’t be weaponized and they have no intention of doing that. However, the primary concern here is privacy and surveillance.

The robot dog’s advanced camera system can record high-definition video, even in low light or adverse conditions. Critics worry that this could lead to increased surveillance in already heavily policed areas. Moreover, the LAPD has a history of using technologies like facial recognition, CCTV, and drones, all of which have raised concerns about the potential for constant surveillance.

Assistant Professor Brittany Friedman of USC’s Sociology Department told KTLA:

“I think that people are concerned in our communities because Spot follows a long and flawed history of predictive policing in Los Angeles,” she said. Predictive policing is the use of data analytics and algorithms to anticipate potential criminal activity and allocate police resources accordingly. Predictive policing is problematic because it can reinforce biases in policing by relying on historical crime data, often leading to the over-policing of marginalized communities.

Hamid Khan, a member of the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, also sees the LAPD’s interest in Spot as a sign that police is becoming increasingly militarized.

With trust in police at historic lows, the broader question is not just whether we trust the technology but whether we trust the institutions behind it. The future of law enforcement may well depend on how these robotic tools are regulated and how they are used because robotized tools are likely to become more and more common.

“Our goal is for the public, when they see Spot somewhere, they know that we are using it to end a situation peacefully and not harm the public,” Kowalski said.

Ultimately, whether Spot enhances public safety or deepens distrust in law enforcement will depend on how transparently and responsibly the LAPD uses this new technology.