Despite being one of the most peaceful countries on Earth, Japan is not immune to occasional acts of violence. In response to a July 2023 knife attack that injured three passengers, Japan Railway Co., better known as JR West, introduced a new security measure: 1,200 blade-proof umbrellas across their trains.

These umbrella-shaped shields are designed to defend against knife-related attacks on trains. They’re lightweight, user-friendly, and slightly longer than standard umbrellas to create a buffer zone between the user and the attacker.

Image credits: Yomiory Shinbun.

During a press conference in Osaka, the railway company showcased the new safety equipment. The idea is for passengers to hold off an attacker long enough for train staff to intervene. JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa explained that while similar protective shields have been deployed in the past, they were typically heavy and difficult to handle in emergencies.

“The protective shields that have been deployed until now were close-range and heavy,” JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa told reporters. “We have devised a shield that is also easy for female employees to use. In the event of an emergency, we want the crew to respond and have the passengers evacuate safely.”

Each umbrella is approximately one meter long with a diameter of 1.1 meters when opened. It’s made from a material that is highly resistant to blade penetration. Weighing just 700 grams—about as much as three or four smartphones—it also features a meshed fabric that allows the user to maintain visual contact with the assailant while protecting themselves.

Though violent crime is rare in Japan, a recent series of random knife attacks has prompted heightened security across the railway system. Operators have installed additional surveillance cameras and introduced new safety equipment, including shields, stab-resistant vests, and protective gloves. JR West’s blade-proof umbrella is the latest addition to this growing arsenal of defensive tools.

Some 1200 umbrellas have been deployed in 600 trains.