The T-Flight might eventually reach a speed of up to 1,243 mph (2,000 km/h), almost twice the speed of sound. Credit: Yuan Yi/Beijing Youth Daily/VCG.

In a world where speed defines progress, China is pushing the boundaries of transportation with a train that could make jetliners seem sluggish. Enter T-Flight, a magnetic levitation (maglev) train designed to travel at speeds up to 600 mph (965 km/h) — that’s significantly faster than the average cruising speed for a long-haul commercial passenger aircraft.

Recent tests have shown that this “floating train” is inching closer to reality, promising to shrink travel times between Beijing and Shanghai to a little as an hour and a half. For reference, the 680-mile (1,100-km) journey takes around six hours on existing high-speed rail.

The T-Flight is a Hyperloop-inspired system that combines maglev technology — which uses powerful electromagnets to literally float the train over a guideway — with low-vacuum tubes. This design eliminates both friction and air resistance almost entirely to achieve unprecedented speeds.

In February 2024, the train hit a record-breaking 387 mph (623 km/h) during initial tests on a 1.24-mile track. By October, it successfully operated under low-vacuum conditions, a critical milestone that validates the feasibility of the technology.

“The test showed that the maximum speed and suspension height of the vehicle were consistent with the preset values,” reported CGTN, China’s state-run media. While the exact vacuum pressure used remains undisclosed, experts speculate it was closer to the lower end of the spectrum.

A Race Against Time and Distance

The T-Flight is designed to connect China’s megacities, transforming journeys that currently take hours into quick commutes. Even flights, which require airport commutes and lengthy security clearance, would struggle to compete.

China’s ambitions don’t stop there. The second phase of testing aims to achieve the train’s full potential speed of 621 mph (1,000 km/h) on a 37-mile (60 km) track. And, if early visions hold, a third phase could target a mind-boggling 2,485 mph (4,000 km/h) — nearly three times the speed of sound. While such speeds remain speculative, the T-Flight has already outpaced the world’s fastest experimental maglev train, Japan’s L0 Series (slated to enter operation in 2027), which holds the current record at 374 mph (602 km/h).

T-Flight’s secret lies in its maglev technology, which uses magnetic forces to lift the train above the tracks, eliminating friction. This levitation is achieved through two primary technologies: electromagnetic suspension (EMS) and electrodynamic suspension (EDS). In EMS systems, electromagnets on the train are attracted to ferromagnetic rails, lifting the train slightly above the track. In EDS systems, superconducting magnets on the train interact with coils in the track, creating a repulsive force that lifts the train higher — often several inches above the rails.

Once levitated, the train is propelled forward by alternating magnetic fields. These fields are generated by coils along the track, which create a kind of “magnetic wave” that pushes or pulls the train. Because there’s no physical contact between the train and the track, friction is virtually eliminated.

Combined with low-vacuum tubes, the T-train system minimizes air resistance, allowing the train to glide effortlessly at extreme speeds.

This technology isn’t entirely new. Maglev trains have been operational in China, South Korea, and Japan for years. The fastest operational train in the world is, no surprise, China’s Shanghai maglev with a top speed of 268mph (431km/h). However, the integration of Hyperloop-like vacuum tubes sets the T-Flight apart. But while Hyperloop ventures around the world have either declared bankruptcy or were canceled, China is dead set on completing its vision with T-flight.

Challenges and Skepticism

T-train runway in construction. Credit: Science China.

Despite the excitement, the road to operational maglev/vacuum trains is fraught with challenges. Building the necessary infrastructure — long, straight, low-vacuum tubes — is astronomically expensive and technically complex. Hyperloop One, the biggest company sprung up from a dream that originated with Elon Musk’s so-called “alpha paper” in 2013, folded in 2023. Hyperloop One burned through $450 million over the years since its inception in 2014.

Safety concerns also loom large. What happens if a tube depressurizes at supersonic speeds? Can passengers withstand the forces involved? How will it safely accelerate and decelerate? And is the technology economically viable, even for a country with China’s resources and population?

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” says Mark Smith, founder of the rail travel website Seat61.com, before adding, “That said, if anyone can make this work, it will be the Chinese. They have the clout and they don’t have to worry about things like cost-benefit analysis.”

A Global Race for Supersonic Rail

China is not alone in its pursuit of ultra-high-speed rail. Countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States are also exploring hyperloop technology, though none have matched China’s progress. India plans to begin research in 2026, while Japan continues to refine its maglev systems.

As Andrés de León, CEO of HyperloopTT, aptly put it: “China’s success is a clear demonstration that hyperloop technology is not a distant dream, but a rapidly emerging reality.”

The question is no longer if such trains will exist, but when. Also, who will be the first brave people to ride them?







