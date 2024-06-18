Facebook

Most of our communication is non-verbal. The way we move our bodies, our faces, and the other movements that accompany communication, make up the bulk of the information we send. But this non-verbal communication may have another role: it may make us more likeable.

According to new research, increased use of facial expressions (everything from smiles to eyebrow raises) makes other people like us more. And you can use this to your advantage.

Image credits: Ayo Ogunseinde.

Facial expressions have long been considered a primary means of conveying emotions. However, the study led by Eithne Kavanagh, Jamie Whitehouse, and Bridget M. Waller at Nottingham Trent University explores a broader perspective. They investigate facial expressivity as a social tool used for achieving various interpersonal goals. Their study, aptly called “Being facially expressive is socially advantageous,” has some interesting conclusions.

Gestures make you seem more pleasant and competent

The researchers analyzed more than 1,500 natural conversations. In the first part of the study, they posed as participants in semi-structured video-calls with 52 people, recording the reactions of participants during everyday scenarios. The calls involved behaviors ranging from humor to embarassment and conflict. After this, participants recorded clips of their faces in which they aimed to achieve social objectives, such as appearing friendly, looking threatening, and disagreeing without causing dislike.

In the second part of the study, more than 170 participants were shown clips from some of the above-mentioned video calls and were asked to rate the emotions and expressions of the speakers, as well as how likeable they are.

Participants who were more facially expressive were generally more well-liked and perceived as more agreeable. The study found that more expressive individuals tended to be seen as more competent, readable, and engaging. This aligns with previous research indicating that emotionally expressive individuals are often better at forming and maintaining social bonds.

The study also examined the relationship between facial expressivity and personality traits. It found significant associations with agreeableness and extraversion. More agreeable and extraverted individuals were consistently more facially expressive. This suggests that facial expressivity is an integral part of their social toolkit, helping them navigate and succeed in various social scenarios.

Dr Eithne Kavanagh, research fellow and lead author on the study at NTU’s School of Social Sciences, said, “This is the first large scale study to examine facial expression in real-world interactions.

“Our evidence shows that facial expressivity is related to positive social outcomes. It suggests that more expressive people are more successful at attracting social partners and in building relationships. It also could be important in conflict resolution.”

Use facial gestures to your advantage

The main finding is that facial expressions provide an advantage.

“Findings suggest that facial behaviour is a stable individual difference that proffers social advantages, pointing towards an affiliative, adaptive function,” the researchers conclude in the study.

But this could have additional implications for understanding social dynamics and communication. The study suggests that facial expressivity serves an adaptive function, enhancing social bonding and conflict resolution. These insights could inform fields ranging from psychology and social sciences to artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction.

For instance, enhancing facial recognition technologies to better capture and interpret expressivity could improve the development of more socially aware AI systems. Additionally, interventions aimed at improving social skills in individuals with conditions affecting facial expressivity, such as autism or Parkinson’s disease, could benefit from these findings.

Ultimately, the study provides a robust foundation for future research into the intricate dynamics of facial behavior and its profound impact on our social lives. As we continue to explore the depths of human interaction, the face remains a central, revealing element of our social fabric.

The study was published in Scientific Reports.

