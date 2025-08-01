Helsinkin strongly encourages public transit and cycling. Image via Unsplash.

The Finnish capital has set a new global benchmark by recording an entire year with zero traffic-related deaths (the last one was in July 2024). It’s not accidental progress nor is it an unusual year, it’s the culmination of a decades-long, systematic implementation of a road safety philosophy.

Helsinki, like Oslo and Stockholm, have all but eliminated traffic fatalities. Lower road speeds, automated cameras, and clever city design all helped; but it’s the over-arching vision that made it all possible.

A recipe for eliminating car accidents

Helsinki’s metropolitan population is around 1.5 million people, comparable to Cincinnati or Nashville. But where these American cities have dozens of fatal accidents per year, Helsinki has zero.

“A lot of factors contributed to this, but speed limits are one of the most important,” said Roni Utriainen, a traffic engineer with the city’s Urban Environment Division.

More than half of Helsinki’s streets have a speed limit of 30 km/h (approximately 20 mph). Half a century ago, the city barely had half of its area with a 50 km/h limit (30 mph). They gradually worked to reduce the speed limit, especially around schools and kindergartens.

Smarter street design also played a key role. Pedestrian and cycling infrastructure was prioritized for upgrades in recent years. More and more people started using public transit or bikes, or just walking. Substantial investments also made public transit more efficient and reliable.

“Public transport in Helsinki is excellent, which reduces car use, and with it, the number of serious accidents,” Utriainen noted. Another key component was bringing the police on board. Helsinki introduced automated traffic cameras and enforcement systems, which also helped bring down reckless driving. It’s not just fatal or severe accidents. In the 1980s, there were around 1,000 injury-causing accidents. Traffic fatalities were around 30 per year (comparable to US cities of similar size). Last year, the number of severe accidents dropped by 75%. You may think Helsinki stands head and shoulders above other cities. But it turns out, other cities do it too.

Europe constantly outperforms the US in terms of road safety, and Scandinavia outperforms the European average.

Prioritizing life over cars Helsinki city officials have been clear that the zero-fatality year is not a statistical anomaly or a “fluke” but the direct result of long-term planning and the cumulative impact of policies implemented over several decades. This all started with the “Vision Zero” approach. The Vision Zero concept originated in Sweden, where it was first formally adopted by the parliament in 1997. At its core, it states that “it can never be ethically acceptable that people are killed or seriously injured when moving within the road transport system.” Here’s an example. Whenever there’s a “jaywalking” pedestrian fatality, the Department of Transportation shouldn’t just chalk it down to a reckless pedestrian. There’s an obligation for city planners to assess what causes led to this situation. Is the distance between crossings too big? Is the lighting bad, or the speed limit too high? It’s tough at first, and the approach was initially derided by some as unrealistic. Yet it can be achieved, and it can be achieved in slightly different ways. Oslo, the capital of Norway, has pursued a road safety strategy that had an explicit goal of reducing car dominance. Like Helsinki, Oslo achieved the remarkable milestone of zero pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in 2019. This success was driven by a clear political choice to make driving in the city more difficult, more expensive, and less convenient. The city has systematically removed on-street parking spaces, reclaiming parking space for public use. They also increased road tolls, using the money to invest in public transit. Oslo has also reduced speed limits throughout the city. Stockholm, meanwhile, made key routes available only by foot or bike. The city led a campaign to identify and fix small but critical gaps in the pedestrian network, such as muddy paths or missing connections, often based on direct input from citizens.

Can this be replicated?

The success of Helsinki, Oslo, and other leading cities isn’t mystical or hard to understand. In fact, it’s a clear and replicable blueprint for any urban area committed to eliminating traffic fatalities. But achieving a similar level of safety requires a fundamental shift in philosophy, backed by a portfolio of proven, evidence-based strategies.

First, all successful cities have started with a declared commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities. This top-down rhetoric sends a useful signal and encourages stakeholders to work together — as long as it’s not just rhetoric.

Then, the single most impactful change is speed limit.

The evidence is unequivocal: speed is the single most critical factor in determining the outcome of a crash. Many drivers will cringe at the mere thought of a 30 km/h (20 mph) limit, but that’s what saves lives. Ensuring investments in public transit and automated cameras is the next step. Then, it’s all about offering incentives for people to use non-car alternatives.

To make walking and cycling safe and attractive options for people of all ages and abilities, infrastructure must be physically protected and fully connected. A painted line on a busy road is not sufficient. The goal should be to build a complete network of segregated facilities — such as curb-protected bike lanes and wide, unobstructed sidewalks — that allows a person to travel from any origin to any destination in the city without being forced into mixed traffic. This creates a safe, low-stress environment that encourages a modal shift away from cars.

Somewhere along the line, we’ve conceded most areas of our cities to cars. We can reclaim them, and save lives in the process.