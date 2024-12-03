Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Illustration by Midjourney.

When Germanic warriors charged into battle during the Roman era, they may have done so under the influence of carefully dosed stimulants. A new study unearths intriguing evidence of potential drug use on ancient battlefields, tracing its roots to tiny tools and potent plants.

Archaeologists have long marveled at the ingenuity of ancient warriors, from their weapons to their tactics. But this study introduces a new element into the equation: pharmacological stimulation. It was conducted by Anna Jarosz-Wilkołazka, Andrzej Kokowski, and Anna Rysiak at the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Poland. Their findings focus on small, spoon-like metal fittings discovered at over 241 archaeological sites associated with military graves across Europe, dated between the 1st and 4th centuries CE. These spoons, attached to belts, are thought to have served as dispensers for stimulants consumed by warriors before combat.

These metal ends, typically no larger than a few centimeters, were often discovered alongside weapons and other elements of war equipment. The tools were attached to men’s belts — curious accessories for objects that played no functional role in holding up a belt. But their proximity to weapons and other signs of warfare suggests the tools aided in some manner in war.

The researchers believe these spoons were used to measure and dispense stimulants. These could potentially help warriors overcome fear, endure physical exhaustion, and enhance focus during combat.

The tools were cataloged and divided into types based on their design and material, revealing an intriguing pattern: the prevalence of stimulant tools was higher in regions known for intense warfare.

What were these stimulants? Drawing from botanical research and archaeological evidence, the study suggests substances like opium poppies, hemp, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Each provided unique effects, from dulling pain to heightening aggression. And they were likely ingested with ritual precision.

Chemical Courage on the Battlefield

Germanic warrior taking stimulants imagined by Stanislav(Stanisław) Kontny, especially for the Praehistorische Zeitschrift. Credit: Stanisław Kontny for Praehistorische Zeitschrift

The use of stimulants in warfare is not unprecedented. Historical accounts from the Red Army in World War II to Greek hoplites reveal a long tradition of soldiers seeking chemical relief from fear and fatigue. However, evidence for similar practices among the so-called “barbarian” communities of Northern Europe has been sparse.

Credit: Praehistorische Zeitschrift.

Still, the researchers argue that consuming stimulants may have been an essential strategy for maintaining stamina and suppressing fear. Mixed with alcohol, these compounds might have delivered potent effects while minimizing the risk of overdose — a task made easier by the precise dosing these small spoons allowed.

Credit: Praehistorische Zeitschrift.

“We propose that these spoons were part of a warrior’s standard kit, enabling them to measure and consume stimulants in the heat of battle,” the authors write. The connection to stimulants extends to the sacrificial sites in southern Scandinavia, such as Illerup. There, the sheer volume of stimulant-related tools suggests that this practice was not isolated but widespread among armies of the era.

The authors even suggest the existence of an organized trade in stimulant substances. This “forgotten economy” may have thrived during the Roman period, supplying armies with the tools and materials they needed for psychological and physical endurance.

What Lies Ahead?

The study raises tantalizing questions. Were these stimulants reserved for warriors, or did they permeate other aspects of society? How were they prepared and consumed, and who held the knowledge to manage their effects?

By combining archaeology, botany, and cultural history, this research adds a new dimension to our understanding of ancient warfare. It reveals not just how battles were fought, but how warriors steeled themselves for the fight, blending drugs with courage.

The findings appeared in the journal Praehistorische Zeitschrift.