Something rather revolutionary is about to unfold along the highway connecting Dallas and Houston. Since late April, if you glance into the cab of a semi-truck cruising beside you on Interstate 45, don’t be surprised if there’s no one behind the wheel.

Aurora Innovation, a Pittsburgh-based tech company, has launched fully driverless big rigs on this heavily trafficked Texas corridor. For the first time, an autonomous truck will haul cargo with no safety driver in the cab, no human backup riding shotgun—just sensors, cameras, and a complex web of code doing the driving.

The Aurora truck. Credit: Aurora Innovation

A Mile Marker for Automation

Trucking, a $900 billion industry and the circulatory system of American commerce, has long struggled with driver shortages, high turnover, and long hours. The move marks a milestone for an entire industry betting that artificial intelligence can transform how goods move across the country. Aurora’s first truck will start its journey cautiously, company officials said, with operations expanding gradually.

“Everybody is looking at the same economics,” Jeff Farrah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, told Axios. “The federal government is saying we have to move 50% more freight by 2050, but there’s a shortage of drivers. How do I solve this puzzle with more freight to move and less drivers to do it?”

The answer, some believe, lies in technology like the Aurora Driver, the company’s proprietary software system. It combines data from LiDAR, radar, and cameras to perceive the road, anticipate traffic behavior, and respond in real-time. Aurora claims it can operate 24/7—no rest breaks required.

“We believe that the benefits of self-driving technology will increase efficiency and mobility, while bringing a reliable driver supply and heightened safety to America’s roads,” the company states on its website.

According to a recent internal report, Aurora’s vehicles scored a 97% “Autonomy Readiness” score in virtual and closed-course simulations. The company argues this demonstrates the system is safe enough for public roads.

Still, safety advocates remain wary. There is scant real-world data on how well driverless 18-wheelers perform amid unpredictable highway conditions, where human intuition often makes the difference between a near miss and a deadly pileup.

Caution on the Road Ahead

Critics, especially within the trucking community, question the wisdom of allowing fully autonomous vehicles on busy interstates without stringent federal oversight.

“It’s absurd that AVs, which are unproven and unmanned, are given more latitude on American highways than professional drivers with years of experience like me are given,” said Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Indeed, human drivers are bound by regulations like mandatory rest breaks and roadside safety procedures. AVs face no such rules. In one recent example, Aurora petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to exempt its trucks from a rule requiring warning devices when stopped. After being denied, Aurora took the agency to court.

The discrepancy highlights a regulatory gray area. While human drivers are strictly monitored, autonomous systems are largely self-policed—at least for now.

The race to be first is as much about profits as safety. McKinsey estimates that fleet operators could reduce costs per mile by up to 42% without salaries and breaks. The stakes are enormous. Aurora’s model, and those of competitors like Kodiak Robotics and Waymo, aim to license software to truck manufacturers who, in turn, would sell autonomous-ready vehicles to logistics firms. These firms would pay by the mile for what is essentially a “virtual driver.”

Supporters argue this shift could alleviate labor shortages and streamline logistics. Critics worry it could displace many jobs. Trucking is the livelihood for nearly 2 million Americans.

In Texas, though, the rollout seems inevitable. The state offers warm weather, favorable regulations, and many freight corridors. It’s the perfect testing ground. Aurora’s competitors, including Kodiak Robotics, are close behind, many eyeing full autonomy within a year.

For now, Aurora’s single truck will roll cautiously along I-45, gathering data with every mile. But the symbolic weight is heavy. This is no longer a simulation. The age of driverless freight is shifting from experiment to experience.