According to a new study, the practice of drone fishing has surged in popularity in countries such as South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. This practice, which is poorly documented, could pose risks to various fish, including sharks, writes Alexander Claus Winkler from Rhodes University.

There’s almost no regulation for this practice — with one notable exception.

How we know it’s happening

Drone fishing involves using drones, to fly baited fishing lines far beyond what can be achieved by casting from shore. The drone carries the line, bait, and hook to targeted areas of water. These areas are often difficult to reach, such as deeper waters or spots beyond the surf. Once the line is positioned, the angler releases the bait and waits for a fish to bite. Drones equipped with cameras can also help spot schools of fish or ideal fishing locations, increasing the chances of a successful catch.

The origins of this practice can be traced back to the mid-2010s when drones became more readily available. As recreational fishermen began experimenting with drones and finding success, word spread quickly. In 2016, a popular YouTube video of an angler catching a longfin tuna using a drone from an Australian beach triggered a huge spike in interest. By the end of that year, online searches related to drone fishing had increased by 357%.

The surge of interest was confirmed by monitoring platforms such as Google Trends and dedicated social media groups, where thousands of users regularly share videos, tips, and drone fishing successes. Some Facebook groups have over 17,000 members, with hundreds of drone fishing videos uploaded each month.

Interest has remained constant for the past 5-6 years, yet there’s not much policy recognition or research on this matter. Quite simply, we don’t really understand how widespread this phenomenon is nor what its effects are.

Search interest on Google for “drone fishing.”

Problems in South Africa

One of the primary worries surrounding drone fishing is its potential to exacerbate overfishing, especially in regions where fish stocks are already under pressure.

The study tracked the rise in drone fishing and analyzed 100 YouTube videos from the three countries where interest is highest. The findings revealed that while recreational fishermen in New Zealand and Australia typically target red snapper the situation in South Africa is markedly different. The red snapper is not currently facing significant conservation concerns. Meanwhile, in South Africa, 97% of the catches observed on drone fishing videos were sharks. This included species like the dusky shark, which are at a serious risk of extinction.

In the grand scheme of things, drone fishing shouldn’t cause that big of an impact. However, for a species that’s already under threat, even small differences can trigger cascading effects down ecosystems.

Sharks play a critical role as apex predators. Their presence helps to maintain the balance of species below them in the food chain. Overfishing of shark populations can have ripple effects that disrupt entire marine ecosystems. Still, sharks are frequently targeted in South Africa’s drone fishing scene because they are large and present a challenge.

The practice may also exacerbate problems among South Africa’s fishing community.

South Africa’s long coastline of 2,850 kilometers is home to an estimated 400,000 marine shore-based anglers. Many of them fish for subsistence or to supplement their household income. In addition, around 2,400 small-scale boat fishers and 30,000 small-scale shore-based fishers rely on line fishing to support their families. Drone fishing, which is mostly practiced by wealthier, recreational fishers, has the potential to fuel conflict.

Can we regulate drone fishing?

As drones enable anglers to catch more fish in a shorter amount of time, competition for marine resources is likely to intensify. Without adequate regulations in place, this could further strain fish stocks, pushing traditional fishers to the margins and exacerbating inequalities within coastal communities.

It was some of the study authors who communicated the findings to the government.

So in 2022, South Africa’s government issued a public notice warning anglers that the use of drones for fishing was illegal under the Marine Living Resources Act. This is likely the first-ever act regarding drone fishing.

However, this move sparked a legal battle. Several companies that customized drones for fishing had already emerged, and these drone companies sought an appeal, but this appeal was denied and the ban was upheld. The Supreme Court of Appeal also upheld the ban and it is currently illegal for recreational anglers to use drones or remote-controlled boats to assist them when fishing in South Africa.

Globally, however, the practice of drone fishing remains unrecognized. With drones becoming more and more popular, this type of fishing could exacerbate existing pressures on fish stocks, increase conflicts between recreational and traditional fishers, and threaten marine ecosystems. But with the right policies in place, it could also be an exciting and sustainable part of the future of fishing.

The study was published in the journal Ambio.