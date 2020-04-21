Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Poland
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Poland
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Wash your hands often
Remember to often wash your hands using soap. If it is impossible, disinfect them with alcohol-based (at least 60%) liquids/gels. The virus can be transferred from infected surfaces on the hands, so you lower the risk of infection by washing your hands often. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Keep safe distance
Keep at least 1 – 1.5 meter distance from a coughing, sneezing or feverish person. Avoid big gatherings.
Protect others if you cough or sneeze yourself
If you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with a bent arm or a tissue and immediately dispose of it into a closed bin. Wash your hands with water and soap or disinfect them with alcohol-based (at least 60%) liquids. Covering your mouth and nose as you cough and sneeze prevents germs, including viruses, from spreading.
Regularly wash and disinfect touch surfaces
Wash surfaces often touched by many people, such as desks, counters and tables, door-handles, switches and handrails with water and detergent. All places which the household members often use should be carefully disinfected. Remember that microbes collect easily on mobile phones. Regularly disinfect your mobile phone (e.g. with wet wipes soaked with a disinfectant). Do not put a mobile phone on the table and do not use it as you eat.
Coronavirus in Poland News:
- April 19, 2020Germany and Norway ease lockdowns but Spain and France hold off
- April 16, 2020Polish parliament delays decision on new abortion restrictions
- April 14, 2020Concerns over Polish government tightening abortion laws during Covid-19 crisis
- April 10, 2020Poland marks 10 years since plane crash that killed ruling elite
- April 8, 2020African swine fever outbreak reported in western Poland
- April 2, 2020EU court rules three member states broke law over refugee quotas
- April 1, 2020Polish government still planning to hold presidential election
- April 1, 2020Coronavirus is now contaminating Europe's democracy | Jarosław Kuis and Karolina Wigura
- March 30, 2020Churchgoers all over world come to terms with physical distancing advice
- March 29, 2020Krzysztof Penderecki obituary