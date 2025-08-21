Chevy Silverado EV truck. Image credits: General Motors

Since they basically became mainstream, the biggest question around electric vehicles (EVs) has been range. How far can an EV really go before it runs out of charge? Until now, even the best production models have struggled to go much beyond 500 miles in real-world conditions.

Until not too long ago, the official record for the longest EV drive on a single charge stood at 749 miles (~1,205 km) by the Lucid Air Grand Touring. But you’d be surprised to know that it got shattered within a month.

General Motors (GM) has announced that its 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck has traveled an astonishing 1,059.2 miles (~1,704 km) on a single charge, more than double its official EPA-estimated range of 493 miles.

“Getting this kind of range on a full charge doesn’t happen by accident. It takes deep integration across battery chemistry, drive unit efficiency, software, and vehicle engineering, and that’s exactly what the team delivered,” Kurt Kelty, VP of battery, propulsion, and sustainability at GM, said.

Optimizing for an incredible range

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV at the end of the range test showing a trip length of 1059.2 miles on a full charge. Credit: General Motors.

The record-breaking drive wasn’t on some hidden prototype. It was done using a production-model Silverado EV Work Truck, priced around $55,000, fitted with GM’s largest available 205-kWh Max battery pack.

The company’s engineers wanted to answer a simple question: What is the absolute maximum range this truck could achieve if everything was optimized? To find out, GM engineers spent seven summer days driving the truck on public roads around Milford Proving Ground and Detroit’s Belle Isle in Michigan.

More than 40 engineers volunteered, taking one-hour driving shifts so they could fit the challenge into their regular work schedules. Their approach was based on hypermiling—a technique focused on squeezing every drop of energy from a vehicle. While they drove, they kept on making changes to push the range.

“Every hour behind the wheel added more insight, more miles, and a growing sense that they were about to do something big,” the GM team noted.

They fitted an accessory tonneau cover over the truck bed to smooth airflow and even adjusted the windshield wipers to their lowest position to reduce drag. Every detail counts. Next, the spare tire was removed to make the truck lighter. Then, tires were pumped up to their highest safe pressure (around 80 psi), and the wheels were aligned for minimum friction.

Moreover, while driving, drivers held speeds between 20–25 mph, avoided sudden braking or acceleration, and kept the climate control system completely off, even in the summer heat. Plus, the test was done in warm weather, which is ideal for battery performance.

What’s important to note here is that GM did not touch the truck’s core software, motor, or battery hardware. Every adjustment was something that any owner could do within the limits set by the vehicle’s manual.

The disciplined strategy worked. Mile by mile, the Silverado crept past expectations. First beating the 749-mile record set earlier this year by Lucid, then cruising past 800, 900, and finally crossing the 1,000-mile mark. By the end of the journey, the truck had covered 1,059.2 miles on a single charge.

As a fun tribute, the truck was recharged and then later used to power a 3D printer that created a trophy for the engineering team.

Daniel Gay (left) and Jon Doremus, engineers who participated in the Silverado EV range record attempt, with the 3D-printed trophy commemorating this achievement. Credit: General Motors.

There’s still a long way to go

This feat does not mean every Silverado EV buyer can expect to drive 1,000 miles per charge. After all, the test was done under slow speeds and strict conditions that don’t match daily life. In real-world highway driving, at speeds closer to 70 mph with passengers, cargo, and air conditioning, expect the Silverado EV to deliver range close to its official 493-mile spec.

However, the achievement is important for several reasons. First, it shows the true potential of today’s EVs when efficiency is maximized, which helps engineers learn how to make future models better.

Second, it tackles the biggest concern of EV buyers, which is range anxiety. It proves that the limits can be pushed much further than official ratings suggest. Finally, the test highlights that sometimes big gains come not just from new technology but from small optimizations, like better aerodynamics, smarter driving habits, and efficient energy use.

Excited with these results, EV experts hope that as battery technology continues to improve, combining it with smart engineering could one day make 1,000-mile EVs a realistic everyday reality, not just a record-breaking stunt.