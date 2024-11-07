Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Around 1,200 years ago, someone left a freshly crafted clay jug to dry in the sun before firing it in the kiln. Little did they know, this would become a piece of history as a cat, in a moment of contentment, decided to “make biscuits” on the jug. So, a tiny paw print — measuring just 1.2 inches (3 cm) across — got embedded into the clay. Over a millennium later, researchers spotted this unexpected mark.

The cat’s ancient paw print measures 1.2 inches across. Image credits: Shimon Gibson / Mount Zion Expedition.

The paw print was discovered during an excavation in Jerusalem. Archaeologists quickly recognized it as a paw impression, preserved in impressive detail with claws and pads visible. This finding is a rare glimpse into feline behavior in ancient times.

Ancient Domestic Cats

Cats were domesticated thousands of years ago, but evidence of their interactions with humans is seldom preserved. Typically, discoveries related to cats reveal their presence or physical traits but rarely capture the more endearing behaviors seen in their modern descendants.

However, this paw print tells a different story.

The extended claws left a mark that was clearly not aggressive; rather, the cat was kneading. The shape and placement of the paw marks suggest the cat may have been lying on the jug’s edge, basking in the warmth of the sun. It’s a quiet, intimate moment, captured forever in clay.

This illustration of the clay fragment shows paw, claw and arm imprints. Image credits: Shimon Gibson / Mount Zion Expedition.

Kneading is an instinctive feline behavior dating back to kittenhood. When young, kittens knead their mother’s belly to stimulate milk flow, associating the act with comfort and security. As they grow, cats often continue to knead when feeling content, signaling their relaxation. Seeing this behavior immortalized in an ancient artifact suggests that the cat felt safe and relaxed. This further suggests that cats were not just tolerated in human spaces but were likely considered a comforting presence​​.

Kneading behavior, endearing to modern pet owners, likely had a similar effect on humans of the past. Archaeologists speculate that this interaction — a cat pressing its paws on the clay — would have been accepted, possibly even welcomed. Cats were valuable for keeping pests at bay, which made them frequent companions in agricultural and storage spaces. Yet, their roles might have been dual-purpose: they were practical pest controllers but also animals people enjoyed having nearby​.

Cat kneading. Image via Wiki Commons.

Our complex history with cats

The jug itself holds a story of its own. The jug would have been used to carry liquids like olive oil or wine domestically. Researchers dated it to the 9th century, made in the Abbasit Caliphate. The Abbasid Caliphate was a major Islamic empire that ruled from Baghdad, overseeing a golden age of cultural, scientific, and intellectual achievements. Jerusalem was under Islamic rule at the time, but its inhabitants included Jews, Christians, and obviously cats.

Cats’ history alongside humans is intricate. Domestication can be traced back some 9,000 years, in the Middle East. Cats naturally gravitated toward human settlements because of plentiful food sources in the form of small animals attracted to stored grain. In return, humans saw the benefits of keeping cats around as natural pest controllers.

Over time, this relationship evolved. Ancient Egyptians famously revered cats, associating them with the goddess Bastet, protector of home and family. Similarly, Roman soldiers carried cats across the empire, expanding their reach across Europe and Asia​.

Islamic kingdoms didn’t worship cats like Egypt, but they usually tolerated and appreciated them.

The cat is considered “the quintessential pet” by many Muslims as they are regarded to be pure in possessing barakah (blessings). Cats are the only animal allowed to roam freely in mosques, and this paw print suggests that by the 9th century, cats had comfortably integrated into human settings in the Middle East. The casual nature of the paw print implies an environment where cats roamed freely, comfortable enough to interact with human tools and materials​.

Feral cat in the courtyard of Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Archaeology’s humble, beautiful moments

Excavations often unearth items of grand historical significance — monuments, religious icons, or tools. But artifacts like this paw print remind us of the more intimate, everyday moments in history. In many ways, modern archaeology isn’t about finding new things, but rather about understanding how people’s lives were.

Jerusalem’s ancient layers, this paw print might seem insignificant compared to grand ruins, yet it resonates on a different level. It connects today’s cat owners with a scene from centuries past — a curious cat walking on a drying jug, leaving an accidental mark that tells a story of shared spaces and quiet companionship​.

Such discoveries add depth and nuance to the historical record. Like today, ancient life wasn’t all about monumental events but was also filled with small moments of connection. This paw print, which might have gone unnoticed had it not been preserved in clay, offers a rare glimpse into a quiet bond across the ages.