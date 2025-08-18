Postdoctoral scholar Erin Kunz holds a microelectrode array. Surgically implanted in the brain’s surface layer, the array records neural activity patterns directly from the brain to a computer. Credit: Jim Gensheimer

Our inner voice has always been a sanctuary — a private psychological space where half-formed sentences float safely between thought and speech. But what happens when machines can hear it too?

That’s the question raised by a striking new study where researchers from Stanford University’s BrainGate2 project report they have, for the first time, decoded “inner speech” — the experience of talking to oneself internally, often described as a voice in your head — directly from human brain activity.

A Voice Without Sound

For people with paralysis or advanced ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), the promise of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) has always been compelling. Previously, scientists have used BCIs to allow patients to control robotic arms or even drones only using their thoughts. Other BCIs focused on communication, such as systems that allowed patients to type on a computer screen by focusing their thoughts on particular words.

Until now, most communication BCIs required patients to physically try speaking, even if no sound came out. This “attempted speech” produced reliable electrical signals in the motor cortex, which AI could then translate into words.

But attempted speech is exhausting. “If we could decode [inner speech], then that could bypass the physical effort,” neuroscientist Erin Kunz of Stanford, lead author of the new paper, told the New York Times. “It would be less tiring, so they could use the system for longer.”

So her team asked: could the brain’s signals while imagining words — with no movement at all — be enough?

The answer was yes. Across four participants with ALS or brainstem stroke, tiny microelectrodes implanted directly in the brain’s motor cortex picked up distinct firing patterns when they pictured sentences like ‘I don’t know how long you’ve been here‘. Researchers then employed AI models that were trained to detect neural activity linked to specific phonemes — the basic units of speech — and assemble them into sentences.

The system managed real-time decoding from a vocabulary of 125,000 words, sometimes with accuracy above 70%. Prior to these implants, one of the participants could communicate only with his eyes, moving his pupils up and down to signal yes and side to side to signal no

“This is the first time we’ve managed to understand what brain activity looks like when you just think about speaking,” Kunz told the Financial Times.

The Trouble With Thought Transparency

Erin Kunz, Frank Willett, and Benyamin Meschede-Krasa inspect a microelectrode array. Credit: Jim Gensheimer.

The advance is thrilling, but it comes with a dark side: the same system sometimes detected unintended inner speech.

In one experiment, participants silently counted colored shapes. As they ticked off numbers in their head, the implant picked up traces of those counts. “That means the boundary between private and public thought may be blurrier than we assume,” warned ethicist Nita Farahany, author of The Battle For Your Brain, in an interview with NPR.

To guard against such leaks, the Stanford team tested two safeguards. First, they trained AI models to ignore inner speech unless specifically instructed — effectively teaching the system to recognize only attempted speech. Second, they created an “unlock” phrase. The winning choice: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. When participants imagined this phrase, the BCI switched on. Accuracy for detecting the password hit nearly 99%.

“This study represents a step in the right direction, ethically speaking,” said Cohen Marcus Lionel Brown, a bioethicist at the University of Wollongong, told the NYT. “It would give patients even greater power to decide what information they share and when.”

But what if a similar system were to be employed by a bad-faith actor with none of these safeguards?

Protecting Thoughts

So far, brain implants like these are confined to clinical trials, subject to FDA oversight. But Farahany warned that consumer BCIs — like wearable caps used for gaming or productivity — may one day have similar decoding powers, without the same protections.

“The more we push this research forward, the more transparent our brains become, and we have to recognize that this era of brain transparency really is an entirely new frontier for us,” she said.

That frontier is especially worrying given who might control it. Companies like Apple, Meta, or Google already build virtual assistants that respond when they hear a keyword. If BCIs reach consumers, these same firms could, in theory, tune into thoughts as casually as they now log keystrokes and record speech.

For those of you concerned by such developments, it’s maybe comforting that mind-reading isn’t really straightforward. During trials when the participants had to respond to open-ended questions and commands, the recorded patterns made little sense.

Cognitive neuroscientist Evelina Fedorenko of MIT, who was not involved in the research, noted that much of human thought is not neatly verbal at all. “What they’re recording is mostly garbage,” she told the New York Times, referring to spontaneous, unstructured thinking.

So far, the current state of the art doesn’t allow patients to hold conversations by tapping into inner speech. “The results are an initial proof of concept more than anything,” said Kunz.

But the direction is clear. As decoding improves, so will the risk of leakage. And so, we may need what amounts to firewalls for the mind. We must consider passwords, training protocols, and maybe regulation that treats inner speech as a new category of protected privacy.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The study underscores just how intertwined speaking and thinking really are. The motor cortex, once thought to only orchestrate muscle movements, turns out to also encode imagined language in a “scaled-down” version of the same patterns.

Still, the potential is profound. As Stanford neurosurgeon Frank Willett put it: “Future systems could restore fluent, rapid and comfortable speech via inner speech alone” (FT).

The landscape around BCIs is shifting quickly. Private ventures like Elon Musk’s Neuralink and Sam Altman’s new startup Merge are racing toward commercial devices. Regulators will face hard choices: how to ensure safety, but also how to safeguard what’s left of our mental privacy.

For now, the technology is far from mind reading. It struggles outside of controlled settings, and decoding free-form thoughts remains out of reach. But Kunz is optimistic. “We haven’t hit the ceiling yet,” she said.

And so we stand at the edge of a new frontier — one where even in silence we’re no longer safe from being heard. You can choose not to open your mouth. But can you really choose not to think a word?

The new findings were reported in the journal Cell.