For decades, replacing a failing human heart meant waiting—often desperately—for a donor. But in a hospital in Sydney, that paradigm has begun to shift.

Last November, surgeons at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney implanted the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart in a critically ill patient. This transplant looks and works more like a pump you’d expect to see in a vehicle rather than in a human body.

The device kept him alive for more than 100 days, allowing him to regain strength and mobility before ultimately receiving a real human heart transplant. For the first time, a person with a totally artificial heart was discharged from the hospital and able to resume daily life outside of intensive care.

The BiVACOR total artificial heart is the world’s first implantable rotary blood pump that can act as a complete replacement for a human heart. Credit: Claire Usmar/BiVACOR

A Machine That Mimics the Human Heart

Unlike older artificial hearts, which rely on pulsatile movement, BiVACOR uses a single rotary pump with magnetic levitation to keep its internal rotor suspended, eliminating mechanical wear. This means it can, in theory, last indefinitely.

The device was designed by Queensland-born engineer Daniel Timms, who has dedicated much of his life to creating an artificial heart. Timms’ fascination with fluid mechanics began in childhood, tinkering with water pumps alongside his father, a plumber. When his father developed heart failure and eventually passed away, Timms became determined to create a long-term solution for patients facing the same fate.

Daniel Timms with the device. Credit: BiVACOR

The implications of a working artificial heart are immediate and staggering. More than 23 million people worldwide suffer from heart failure, yet only about 6,000 receive donor hearts each year. For those left waiting, an artificial heart that functions indefinitely could be the difference between life and death.

Can a Titanium Heart Replace a Human One, Though?

The patient, a man in his 40s from New South Wales, had been in critical condition before the operation. He struggled with even the simplest movements, unable to walk to the bathroom without gasping for air. His heart was failing fast, and without intervention, he would not have survived the wait for a donor.

The six-hour surgery, performed at the same hospital where Australia’s first heart transplant took place in 1968, was an immediate success. For more than 3 months, the BiVACOR heart kept him alive as he waited for a transplant, proving its potential as a bridge-to-transplant device. In March, a donor heart became available, and the patient underwent another successful surgery.

Animation shows how artificial heart works.

The BiVACOR heart is small enough to fit inside a 12-year-old and weighs about 650 grams. It is powered by an external rechargeable battery that lasts about four hours before needing a swap. Researchers hope to develop wireless charging technology, allowing future patients to power their artificial hearts without carrying external equipment.

Four more BiVACOR hearts are scheduled for implantation this year as part of Australia’s Artificial Heart Frontiers Program, led by Monash University.

Redefining the Meaning of ‘Heartless’

While the device has shown immense promise, experts caution that it remains in its early stages.

“The functioning time span of the artificial heart—over 100 days so far—is still significantly less than that of a donor heart, which can last over 10 years,” Prof. David Colquhoun, a cardiologist at the University of Queensland, told The Guardian.

But the potential is undeniable. With further refinements, artificial hearts could become a long-term solution, reducing the demand for organ donors entirely. Prof. Chris Hayward, a cardiologist at St Vincent’s Hospital, believes this marks a turning point in heart failure treatment.

“Within the next decade, we will see the artificial heart becoming the alternative for patients who are unable to wait for a donor heart—or when a donor heart simply isn’t available,” he told The Guardian.

For now, the BiVACOR heart remains a bridge—a life-saving device that buys time. But with each successful implant, it takes another step toward something greater: a world where no one has to wait for a heart to keep living.