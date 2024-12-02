Facebook

Illustration by Midjourney.

A shipwreck, discovered in 2013 by underwater archaeologist Caesar Bita, is now thought to be a Portuguese vessel from one of Vasco da Gama’s voyages — possibly the São Jorge. If confirmed, it could be a tangible link to one of the most transformative eras in maritime history.

“It is a treasure,” says Filipe Castro, a maritime archaeologist at the University of Coimbra in Portugal and lead author of a new study about the wreck. “The historical and symbolic value is immense.”

A Mysterious Shipwreck

The wreckage lies about 1,640 feet (500 meters) from the shore, submerged at a depth of only 20 feet (6 meters). Over time, corals have enshrouded the remains, obscuring much of the vessel. In 2016, divers unearthed timbers believed to be part of the hull and frame, buried in trenches carved into the seabed. Copper ingots and elephant tusks recovered previously from the site hint at its involvement in the Indian Ocean trade.

Archaeologists believe the ship may be the São Jorge, a Portuguese galleon captained by Fernando de Monroy. The vessel was part of Vasco da Gama’s final expedition in 1524, a journey during which the legendary navigator succumbed to illness in India. The São Jorge reportedly sank shortly before his death, becoming one of the earliest European shipwrecks in the Indian Ocean.

“This phase of the excavations, when we don’t know exactly where we are, is really exciting,” Castro told Artnet. “Is it the stern? Is it the bow? We are far from understanding the site.”

Tracing the Legacy of da Gama

Archaeologists are still hard at work studying the shipwreck. Credit: Caesar Bita via Centre for Functional Ecology/University of Coimbra.

Vasco da Gama’s voyages marked a turning point in global history. In 1497, he became the first European to sail around the Cape of Good Hope, opening a direct maritime route to the Indian Ocean around Africa. This achievement laid the foundation for Portugal’s trading empire, which spanned from Africa to Asia. By the time of his death in 1524, da Gama was viceroy of Portuguese India.

The São Jorge would have been one of about 20 ships in da Gama’s third armada, a flotilla tasked with securing Portugal’s trading interests. Maritime archaeologist Sean Kingsley calls the find “archaeological stardust,” emphasizing its importance by adding: “This is one wreck that screams out for protection, respect, and care before its back story vanishes forever.”

Where We Go From Here

Portrait of Vasco da Gama.

Despite its promise, it’s not clear what will happen next. Kenyan authorities are keen to preserve the wreck and are considering turning it into an underwater museum. Such a development could boost local tourism while ensuring the wreck’s protection. However, it’s not certain this is truly the São Jorge, with some researchers suggesting it could be the Nossa Senhora da Graça, another Portuguese ship that sank in 1544.

To solve this puzzle, Castro’s team plans to conduct a detailed archaeological survey of coral reefs stretching 15 miles along the coast. The aim is to uncover definitive evidence of the ship’s origins.

If confirmed, the São Jorge would stand as a physical testament to an age of exploration that reshaped the world. From Portugal to India, da Gama’s voyages connected continents, fostered trade, and sparked cultural exchanges.

“It’s enormous,” Castro remarks, marveling at the scale of the wreck. “The first feeling you get when you look at it is that it’s going to take time to dig it. Carefully, minding the details.”

The findings were reported in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology.