Artistic photo showing the replica of the Dendra armor used in the study. Photo credit: Andreas Flouris and Marija Marković. Permission required for reproduction.

The Bronze Age Mycenaeans were an ancient civilization from the Greek mainland known for their impressive architecture, rich culture, and mysterious decline. Perhaps most famously, the Mycenaeans were the lead cast in Homer’s stories of the Trojan War, The Iliad and The Odyssey. These include Agamemnon, the legendary king of Mycenae who led the Greek forces in the Trojan War; Menelaus, king of Sparta and husband of Helen, whose abduction sparked the war; and the cunning Odysseus, the king of Ithaca who had to face numerous challenges during his long voyage home after the Trojan War.

While the epic poem The Iliad is generally recognized as a work of fiction, some of Homer’s accounts are nevertheless considered historically accurate. For instance, Troy was real, with most historians agreeing that it used to be located in Hisarlik, Turkey. The Mycenaean Greeks were also real people, although the legendary characters in Homer’s works are fictitious, meant to explore themes of heroism, war, and human nature.

Now, a new and exciting study suggests that some of Homer’s accounts of Mycenaean warfare, long thought to be mere artistic embellishments, are plausible and may have been historically accurate. The findings center around one of the oldest European suits of armor, a marvelous 3,500-year-old suit discovered in the village of Dendra in 1960.

For their study, researchers at the University of Thessaly in Greece and the University of Birmingham in the UK recreated the Dendra armor and equipped modern-day soldiers with it for a simulated combat protocol.

They found that the armor wasn’t just some fancy decorative piece for the Mycenaean aristocracy, as previously believed. Rather, it is a formidable armor suitable for extended combat. This discovery offers new insights into the military prowess of the Mycenaeans and reshapes our understanding of ancient warfare.

Ancient Armor’s Combat Potential: More Than Just Bronze Age Bling

Geomorphology of the area surrounding Troy in the later phases of the Late Bronze Age. Bottom: Volunteer marine soldiers in simulated combat wearing the Dendra armor replica during the empirical study (right) and an artistic photo shoot (left). Photo credit: Andreas Flouris and Marija Marković.

The armor, made of hammered bronze plates, dates back to the 15th century BCE and was found in remarkably good condition. Despite its age, it has retained its structural integrity, prompting researchers to investigate its practical uses. Andreas Flouris, a professor of physiology at the University of Thessaly, and his team aimed to determine whether this armor was merely a status symbol or if it played a critical role in Mycenaean warfare.

To address this question, the researchers recruited thirteen Marines from the Hellenic Armed Forces to wear replicas of the Dendra armor. These participants engaged in an eleven-hour simulated Bronze Age combat, designed based on literary accounts from Homer’s Iliad. The simulation included typical diet, activities, and maneuvers of the Mycenaean military. The results indicated that the armor did not hinder the warriors’ fighting abilities or cause severe physical strain.

“It is clear that armor of this type was suitable for use in battle, not just ceremonial,” the researchers told ZME Science in an email.

Reconstructing History Through Experimental Archaeology

The study involved creating precise replicas of the Dendra armor using historical and archaeological data. The original armor consists of hammered bronze plates and dates back to the 15th century BC. The replica was crafted with gilding metal (95% copper, 5% zinc) to closely match the original materials and design, including leather strips and thongs for jointing. The helmet plaques imitating the original boars’ tusk helmet were made from cast resin. Every detail, from the dimensions to the curvature and perforations, was not overlooked.

Researchers also developed a replica of a Mycenaean cruciform sword, which included a straight guard and a pommel that forms a cross with the blade. An original cruciform sword was found in the Dendra tomb, alongside the armor. The sword replica — which is slightly lighter than the original — was made using copper for the blade, chestnut wood for the handle, and fish-based glue. This attention to detail ensured that the simulated combat experience was as authentic as possible.

The combat simulation itself is a fascinating convergence of archaeology, history, human physiology, and numerical simulation. It was a true interdisciplinary effort that brought new life to ancient artifacts.

“All this work emerged from a chance dinner-table conversation between two of our team members, the late Dr. Diana Wardle and Professor Yiannis Koutedakis, both of whom vowed to solve the mystery,” said the researchers.

Insights from Historical Evidence

To develop their combat simulation, the research team yet again relied on detailed accounts from Homer’s Iliad. This epic poem provided the necessary information to recreate the daily activities and environmental conditions of elite warriors during the Trojan War. In fact, Homer is the only source we have concerning the Trojan War. However, the researchers also used paleoclimate data to replicate the environmental conditions at the end of the Bronze Age in Troy.

One of the critical aspects of the simulation was the diet of the warriors. The researchers derived a typical diet that provided the necessary energy for combat, comprising nearly 4,500 kcal per day. This diet included dry bread, beef, goat’s cheese, green olives, red wine, and onions. This is yet another fine detail that the researchers didn’t overlook in order to ensure that the volunteers had an authentic Bronze Age combat experience.

“Our analysis showed that armies in the Trojan War were organised in different cooperating groups composed of leaders surrounded by their followers. The groups constantly attacked, retreated, recovered, gained ground, and retreated again. At any given time during battle, a number of elite warriors with their followers fought at the front line, while others would seek safety at the rear of the battle line to rest, mend their armour, or eat small snacks. In total, the Homeric fighting activity was characterised by hit-and-run tactics, a form of physical effort described in modern physiology as “high-intensity interval exercise”. This form of training is heavily used in modern military training,” said the researchers.

The Greek marines successfully completed their 11-hour Late Bronze Age combat simulation. The physical demands on participants were significant, with many experiencing high levels of fatigue and physical strain, including sore upper body due to the weight of the armor. Foot pain was reported due to walking, running, chariot riding, and fighting barefoot. Despite this, the armor proved effective in protecting the warriors without compromising their combat efficiency.

This study sheds light on the advanced military technology of the Mycenaean civilization, indicating that their armor played a crucial role in their dominance. The research team also developed a software tool to simulate combat conditions further, allowing for more comprehensive testing of ancient military technologies. This tool is freely available and can be used to test the hypothetical efficacy of the armor in various scenarios.

The findings challenge the notion that Mycenaean armor was purely ceremonial. Instead, it suggests that this armor was a vital component of their military strategy, consequently having a powerful impact on Mediterranean history.

As new designs and materials emerged, Mycenaean armor eventually became obsolete, giving way to lighter and more agile hoplite armor in the 8th century BC. However, the findings highlight the sophistication of Bronze Age military equipment. Further studies on Mycenaean combat technology will continue to illuminate this pivotal period in history.

“Descriptions of bronze armour in the Iliad were previously considered to be later additions or poetic embellishments, but this research suggests otherwise. Analyzing the armour in the context of these historical records, and recognizing its potential use in battle, helps illuminate a significant historical turning point: the collapse of the Eastern Mediterranean Bronze Age civilizations toward the end of the 2nd millennium BC. This period of destruction and upheaval marked the beginning of the Iron Age,” the researchers added.

The findings appeared in the journal PLoS ONE.

This article originally appeared in May 2024 and was updated with new information.