It’s 3 a.m., and you’re staring at a screen, trying to finish a project. Your brain feels foggy, your thoughts sluggish. Coffee can only do so much. But what if a single dose of a common supplement could help your brain power through the night?

A new study suggests that creatine, often used by athletes to boost muscle performance, might also help the brain cope with the effects of sleep deprivation. Researchers found that a high dose of creatine improved cognitive performance and stabilized energy levels in the brain during a night without sleep. The findings also challenge the long-held belief that creatine only works when taken over weeks or months.

This study shows that a single dose of creatine can have a rapid effect on the brain. It’s not just for muscles — it can help your brain, too.

The Brain’s Energy Crisis

Sleep deprivation is a modern epidemic. From students pulling all-nighters to doctors working long shifts, millions of people regularly go without enough sleep. The consequences are well-documented: impaired memory, slower reaction times, and a higher risk of accidents.

At the heart of these problems is a simple fact: the brain runs on energy. When we’re awake, our neurons are constantly firing, consuming vast amounts of ATP, the molecule that powers cellular processes. Sleep allows the brain to replenish its energy stores. Without it, the brain struggles to keep up.

Creatine, a molecule found naturally in muscle and brain cells (and the most well-studied sports supplement in the world), plays a key role in energy production. It helps regenerate ATP, ensuring a steady supply of energy. But the brain’s ability to absorb creatine from the bloodstream is limited. Most studies have focused on long-term creatine supplementation, showing that it takes weeks to raise brain creatine levels significantly.

Researchers led by Ali Gordji-Nejad, a neuroscientist at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany wondered if a single, high dose of creatine could make a difference during sleep deprivation. They recruited 15 healthy volunteers and put them through a grueling experiment: staying awake for 21 hours while performing cognitive tests and undergoing brain scans.

A New Role for an Old Supplement

The participants were given either a placebo or a high dose of creatine — 0.35 grams per kilogram of body weight, roughly equivalent to 25 grams for a 70-kilogram person. For reference, long-term creatine supplementation when training hovers around 3 to 5 grams per day. They were then monitored over several hours as their brains and behavior were put to the test.

The results were striking. Those who took creatine showed improvements in memory, reaction time, and problem-solving skills compared to the placebo group. Brain scans revealed that creatine helped stabilize levels of phosphocreatine, a key energy molecule, and prevented a drop in pH, a sign of energy depletion.

The effects peaked around four hours after taking creatine and lasted for up to nine hours. This suggests that creatine could be a useful tool for people who need to stay sharp during periods of sleep loss, such as shift workers or students cramming for exams.

Creatine has long been popular among athletes and bodybuilders, who use it to boost muscle strength and endurance. But its potential benefits for the brain have been less explored. Some studies have suggested that creatine supplementation could help with neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Huntington’s, as well as improve cognitive performance in healthy individuals.

This study adds to that body of evidence, showing that creatine can have rapid effects on the brain under conditions of stress. The researchers speculate that sleep deprivation creates a unique metabolic environment that allows creatine to be absorbed more efficiently.

The findings also raise intriguing questions about how creatine works its magic in the brain. The researchers observed changes in the left hemisphere, particularly in regions involved in memory and problem-solving. This suggests that creatine might have targeted effects, boosting specific brain circuits that are most vulnerable to sleep loss.

A Word of Caution

While the results are promising, experts caution that more research is needed before creatine can be recommended as a sleep-deprivation remedy. The study was small, and the effects, while significant, were modest. It’s also unclear whether the benefits would hold up over longer periods of sleep deprivation or in people with underlying health conditions.

More research is needed to understand how creatine might affect other populations, such as older adults or those with chronic sleep issues. It’s also unclear whether long-term use of creatine for cognitive benefits is safe or effective.

For most healthy people, creatine is safe and well-tolerated when used as directed. The most common side effects of creatine supplementation are slight weight gain (creatine temporarily draws water into your muscles), stomach bloating, and dehydration.

For now, the best way to protect your brain from sleep deprivation is still to get enough sleep. But for times when that’s not possible, creatine might offer a helping hand.

As the world grows ever more sleep-deprived, that tool might be more valuable than ever.

The findings appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.