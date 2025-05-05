Artifacts from the Samlo Hill hoards. Credit: Bence Soós et al; Photo by László György.

In the shadows of a volcanic outcrop in western Hungary, archaeologists have unearthed the artifacts of a Bronze Age society that thrived more than 3,000 years ago — an elite warrior class that left behind treasures of metal, shrouded in mystery.

At first glance, Somló Hill rises like any other wine-rich peak in Veszprém County. But beneath its weathered soil, in the past year alone, archaeologists have uncovered six ancient hoards here — caches of bronze weapons, ornaments, and enigmatic objects that were buried thousands of years ago and never retrieved.

A Mountain of Bronze Age Mysteries

At 431 meters tall and surrounded by flat ground, Somló Hill stands like a sore thumb in the landscape. It’s what some call a butte — an isolated geological formation that escaped quarrying and deforestation. Such a special hill was bound to attract attention across the ages.

Archaeologists knew the region held potential. Hilltop settlements had been found before in western Hungary, such as at Velem-Szent Vid and Ság Hill. But much of that research came from the 19th century, with minimal documentation.

So, in 2023, researchers launched a new investigation. They used drones equipped with lidar sensors to scan the hill’s surface, creating high-resolution digital maps. On foot, teams conducted metal-detector surveys and field walks. Almost immediately, they started finding things — over 300 artifacts from the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages.

But it was the discovery of the hoards that made this dig truly exceptional.

The six hoards span from the 14th to the 9th centuries BC, with most dating to the Hallstatt B period, roughly 1080 to 900 BC. This time marked a shift in European society, from scattered farms and villages toward the formation of regional power centers.

These hoards were deposited intentionally, sometimes inside ceramic pots, sometimes layered or fragmented with remarkable care. The purpose was for safekeeping, but whoever buried the valuable artifacts never came back for them or told someone else how to retrieve them.

Hoard III and Hoard V were both buried in ceramic pots and excavated as whole blocks. The team later scanned them using computed tomography at the University of Pannonia, revealing how the objects were arranged inside.

One container held an elaborate Alpine-style spearhead. Other hoards contained far stranger objects. Alongside bronze rings and fibulae (ancient brooches), the team found amber beads, boar tusks, leather scraps, and even charred lentil seeds and broomcorn millet.

Different views of an alpine-style spearhead that archaeologists found in Hoard I on Somló Hill in Hungary. Credit: Bence Soós et al.

Who Were the People of Somló?

While researchers remain cautious in assigning precise identities to the Somló inhabitants, the archaeological evidence nevertheless paints a vivid picture. The community appears to have been tribal or clan-based, led by an elite warrior class.

The hilltop was likely a seat of power. Earlier excavations around the base uncovered monumental burial mounds from the Early Iron Age, suggesting that Somló served as a political or ceremonial center.

Now, the new hoards strengthen that interpretation.

The topography and map of Somló Hill in Hungary. Credit: Bence Soós et al.

One vessel, part of the assemblage labeled Hoard V, is the first known ceramic pot from the end of the Late Bronze Age in this region. Its contents included not only metal but food remnants, hinting at ritualistic or symbolic behaviors.

The hill’s occupation appears to have continued uninterrupted as Europe shifted from the Bronze to the Iron Age — a period characterized by social upheaval and fragmentation. Many civilizations collapsed with the end of the Bronze Age. At Somló, however, the continuity of settlement and the organized deposition of bronze hoards suggest a society that adapted without collapsing.

Some of the objects point to active bronzeworking on the plateau. Large quantities of bronze droplets, casting jets, and plano-convex ingots indicate that tools and ornaments were likely produced on-site. Although the researchers did not confirm a dedicated metal workshop, the discovery of a building and workshop-related debris provides compelling circumstantial evidence.

Even more intriguing is the rare Alpine-style spearhead among the finds, which points to connections beyond Hungary’s borders — perhaps through trade or war.

What Comes Next?

The work on Somló Hill is just beginning. Excavations planned for 2025 will target the areas around the hoards to see how they relate to the broader settlement. Were these sacred spaces tucked away from daily life? Or were they part of a lived-in, working landscape?

Radiocarbon dating of bone material is already underway. Researchers hope it will provide a firm timeline, anchoring the story of Somló Hill not just in metal and pottery, but in years and centuries.

This small volcanic hill, once overlooked, is becoming one of Europe’s key windows into the Late Bronze Age.

The findings appeared in the journal Antiquity.