It happens in a blink. Your eyes glance over a page, and letters become words. Words transform into meaning. Sentences unfurl into stories or arguments. But what exactly happens in your brain when you read?

A new review by neuroscientists at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences has revealed a clearer picture than ever before. By synthesizing 163 neuroimaging experiments involving more than 3,000 healthy adult readers, the research team mapped the brain’s dynamic reading network — not just for words, but for every layer of reading, from single letters to full narratives.

“We found high processing specificity for letter, word, sentence, and text reading exclusively in left-hemispheric areas,” wrote Sabrina Turker and Beatrice Fumagalli, the study’s lead authors, in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews.

Their work doesn’t just catalog which brain regions light up. It shows how different types of reading — silently or aloud, genuine words or gibberish, judgments or comprehension — each have their own neural signature. These insights, in turn, offer clues to how we learn, how we sometimes struggle, and how reading reshapes our brains.

A Hierarchy of Words, Built in the Brain

(a) The functional reading network (n = 163) across all experiments, with contributions of the cerebellum. (b) The functional reading network for individual processing levels, including the main effect of letters (n = 7), words (n = 109), sentences (n = 33) and texts (n = 8). All meta-analytic maps were thresholded at a voxel-wise p < 0.001 and a cluster-wise p < 0.05 FWE-corrected. Credit: Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.neubiorev.2025.106166

To understand what makes this meta-analysis different, it helps to know how neuroscientists usually study reading. Often, they focus on single words or pseudowords — pronounceable but meaningless strings like “flirp” or “gost.” But everyday reading rarely stops there. We scan letters, decode syllables, comprehend syntax, and even hold stories in memory.

Turker and colleagues took a broader approach. They gathered data from studies that had participants read everything from individual letters to full paragraphs, across nine alphabetic languages including English, German, French, and Italian. The result is one of the most comprehensive maps of the “reading brain” ever assembled.

The findings confirmed that reading taps into the brain’s classical language network — regions like the left inferior frontal gyrus (IFG), ventral occipito-temporal cortex (vOTC), and temporo-parietal cortex (TPC). But each level of reading brought unique activity:

Letter reading activated just a narrow zone in the left occipital cortex, a region tied to visual processing.

activated just a narrow zone in the left occipital cortex, a region tied to visual processing. Word reading engaged wider networks, including parts of the frontal and parietal lobes.

engaged wider networks, including parts of the frontal and parietal lobes. Sentence reading added further recruitment from areas involved in syntax and meaning-making, especially the middle and superior temporal gyri.

added further recruitment from areas involved in syntax and meaning-making, especially the middle and superior temporal gyri. Text reading required coordination hubs like the precentral gyrus and supplementary motor area — likely reflecting how we hold complex information in working memory.

That progression is striking: the brain doesn’t just scale up the same processes. It reconfigures its activity based on the demands of the task.

Reading Aloud vs. Reading in Your Head

One of the study’s most intriguing findings lies in how different reading styles trigger different brain activity. Overt reading — reading out loud — lit up auditory and motor regions, including the left insula and superior temporal cortex. These regions help us process sound and coordinate speech.

But when people read silently (covert reading), another system kicked in: the multiple-demand network, including the frontal pole and paracingulate cortex. This system is associated with executive functions like attention and inhibition. “More consistent reliance on multiple demand regions” during silent reading likely reflects the mental juggling act of forming internal speech while suppressing vocalization.

In other words, silently reading a sentence is less passive than it seems. It’s a high-order mental performance — speech without sound.

What Nonsense Words Reveal

To further tease apart how the brain processes meaning, the team contrasted how we read real words versus pseudowords — strings like “sproke” or “glem.”

Real words triggered greater activity in regions associated with memory and meaning, like the angular gyrus, the middle temporal gyrus, and the orbitofrontal cortex. These areas help us retrieve known concepts and integrate them into what we’re reading.

Pseudowords, on the other hand, activated areas linked to phonological decoding — sounding out unfamiliar combinations. The precentral gyrus, pars opercularis of the IFG, and even right-hemisphere regions like the superior lateral occipital cortex all showed stronger engagement.

This contrast supports a well-known theory of reading called the dual-route framework, which proposes two distinct paths: a lexical route for familiar words and a phonological route for unknown ones. The Max Planck study offers one of the clearest neural validations of that theory to date.

The Surprising Role of the Cerebellum

Traditionally known for coordinating movement, the cerebellum is increasingly being recognized for its role in language and reading. This new meta-analysis confirms its importance.

The right cerebellum was active across all reading tasks, suggesting a broad role, perhaps in coordinating eye movements or speech planning. Meanwhile, the left cerebellum showed specific engagement during silent reading and word recognition, hinting at its role in semantic processing.

“The cerebellum appears more deeply embedded in the reading network than previously believed,” Turker and colleagues noted.

Not All Reading Tasks Are Equal

Many brain studies of reading use lexical decision tasks — where participants must decide whether a string is a word or not. But the Max Planck researchers warn that such tasks may not capture real reading behavior.

Their analysis found that silent reading — even of meaningless words — activated deeper semantic and integration networks, including the fusiform gyrus and middle temporal gyrus, more than lexical decision tasks did.

Lexical decisions, by contrast, relied more on frontal decision-making circuits and regions like the anterior cingulate cortex, which helps monitor conflict and control attention. That suggests researchers studying dyslexia or reading development might need to reconsider the kinds of tasks they use.

Reading and the Brain: A Dynamic Exchange

What emerges from this sweeping study is not a single “reading center” in the brain, but a flexible system that shifts depending on the demands of the text and the nature of the task.

It’s a timely finding. Literacy remains essential to life in modern society, yet millions struggle with reading due to conditions like dyslexia. Understanding how different brain regions contribute to reading could help tailor better interventions.

“This work can provide valuable neural insight into reading models,” the researchers wrote, “and inform future studies exploring reading development and impairments.”

And for everyone who’s ever gotten lost in a good book, it offers something else: a sense of wonder. Each time we read, we’re enacting one of the brain’s most remarkable feats. All to bring letters to life.