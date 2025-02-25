Facebook

The human brain is a marvel of evolution, a three-pound universe of neurons and synapses that allows us to think, dream, and create. But like any finely tuned machine, it needs the right fuel to perform at its best.

Crunchy foods like walnuts, almonds, and chia seeds hide a powerhouse of nutrients behind their modest shells and husks. A growing pile of studies points to nuts and seeds as some of nature’s best brain food. They’re packed with fats, vitamins, and antioxidants that don’t just keep your body humming—they tune up your neurons, too.

Walnuts

Shaped like miniature brains, walnuts are a fitting symbol of their cognitive benefits. They’re loaded with alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid that supports brain health. Studies have shown that diets high in ALA are linked to better cognitive performance and a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Walnuts may improve memory and learning by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

Flaxseeds

These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of ALA as well. Just one tablespoon provides more than your daily recommended intake of omega-3s. Research suggests that flaxseeds can improve attention and focus, making them a great addition to your morning smoothie or oatmeal. One 2023 study found that flaxseed improves verbal fluency in healthy older adults, which points to ALAs staving off age-related cognitive decline.

Chia Seeds

These black-and-white specks are another rich source of omega-3 and fiber. They also contain antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, myricetin, quercetin, and kaempferol, which are believed to have cardiac, hepatic protective effects, anti-ageing and anti-carcinogenic characteristics. A 2020 study found that chia seeds act as a cognitive booster against Alzheimer’s and a 2018 study “confirmed that chia-rich nutrition has positive effects on cognitive abilities.”

Almonds

Almonds are packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant that shields brain cells from oxidative stress. Studies have linked higher vitamin E intake to a slower decline in cognitive abilities as we age. Almonds also bring riboflavin and L-carnitine, two compounds that help fuel mitochondria, deriving second-stream benefits to brain health owing to improved metabolic health.

Pumpkin Seeds

Don’t let their small size fool you—pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper. These minerals are essential for brain function, from memory to mood regulation. Zinc, in particular, plays a key role in nerve signaling, while magnesium helps protect against depression and anxiety.

Sunflower Seeds

Rich in vitamin E and selenium, sunflower seeds are a double threat against cognitive decline. Selenium, in particular, has been shown to improve mood and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Brazil Nuts

Just one Brazil nut provides more than 100% of your daily selenium needs. This mineral is crucial for reducing inflammation and protecting the brain from oxidative damage. A 2022 study found that selenium supplementation improved cognitive function in older adults with mild cognitive impairment.

Cashews

Cashews are a great source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter. Higher serotonin levels are associated with improved mood and reduced anxiety.

Sesame Seeds

These tiny seeds are rich in tyrosine, another amino acid that supports the production of dopamine. A 2019 study found that sesame seed extract improved cognitive performance in stressed individuals.