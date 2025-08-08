More than 6,000 years ago, two sisters lived, worked, and possibly died in one of Europe’s earliest known mining communities. Now, thanks to a remarkable fusion of archaeology, genetics, and forensic reconstruction, their face, along with their stories, has been brought back to life in stunning, hyperrealistic detail.

The 3D models of the two sisters. Image credits: Vaníčková et al. 2025

A team of researchers has created lifelike models of the sisters that don’t just show what they looked like but also open a rare window into the harsh and often invisible world of prehistoric labor, sacrifice, and survival.

The sisters’ skeletons were discovered over 15 years ago in a prehistoric mine located in the Krumlov forest region of the Czech Republic. However, at the time, many questions remained unanswered. Who were they? What roles did they play in the community? Why were they buried deep in a mineshaft, along with a dog and a newborn baby that wasn’t theirs?

Until now, no one knew for sure. The challenge was that while ancient graves often contain bones, they rarely give up the full story of the people buried in them, especially when it comes to their daily lives, working conditions, and social status. The new research overcame this limitation by combining results from different types of analyses.

The study authors began their study by examining the skeletons with a fresh set of tools and questions. First, they confirmed through genetic testing that the two women were biological sisters. Radiocarbon dating placed their deaths between 4050 and 4340 BCE, during the Neolithic period.

The younger sister was buried about six meters underground, and the older sister just one meter below her, both in what used to be a mining shaft. The burial site also contained the partial remains of a small dog and, curiously, a newborn baby.

Genetic tests showed that the infant had no relation to either woman, and its presence on the chest of the older sister remains unexplained. The dog’s skull was found near the top skeleton, while its other bones were found lower down, adding to the mystery.

Using microscopic analysis of the sisters’ teeth and a detailed look at their bones, the team was able to piece together their life histories. Both women had suffered greatly during childhood, likely from poor nutrition and disease. However, as adults, they were physically strong and well-fed, probably to fuel the intense labor expected of them.

Their bones showed signs of heavy physical strain in the form of damaged vertebrae, half-healed fractures, and even a partially healed forearm break on the older sister. Shockingly, the evidence suggests she was forced to keep working despite the injury.

“The health status of the females, determined on the basis of palaeopathological analysis, revealed that they did not have an easy life. They disproportionately overloaded their spines and had to work hard physically in the mine during their lives, even in the case of injury,” the study authors note.

Stable isotope analysis revealed that their diet was richer in meat than was typical for Europe at the time. This could be because the physical demands of mining require more protein. Both women were small, about 1.5 meters (4.8 feet) tall, but slender and strong. They likely spent their days hauling heavy chert rocks used to make tools and weapons.

Recreating the ancient faces in 3D

To bring the sisters’ faces back to life, researchers began with their skulls, which were very well preserved. The shape of each woman’s head and face was carefully recreated by scanning and measuring the bones. These measurements helped the scientists figure out things like the width of the cheeks, the shape of the nose, and the structure of the jaw.

Next, artists and forensic experts built full 3D models (sculptures) of the women’s heads. They used materials like plaster to shape the skulls and silicone to form the skin. To make the faces look even more real, they added prosthetic eyes that matched the colors suggested by genetic tests, green or hazel for the younger sister and blue for the older one.

Moreover, real human hair was used for the hair implants, styled based on ancient clothing and hairstyles known from Neolithic times.

Researchers studied pieces of fabric made from plants like flax and nettles to decide what the sisters might have worn. The older sister was shown in a simple woven blouse and a wrap, with her hair held in place by a net. The younger sister wore a rougher linen blouse, and strips of leftover fabric were braided into her hair.

Together, all these details resulted in the creation of lifelike models of two women who lived thousands of years ago.

“These sculptures currently complement part of the exhibits in the Anthropos Pavilion of the Moravian Museum in Brno, in an exhibition dedicated to finds from the archaeological site in the Krumlov Forest,” the study authors said.

The story isn’t complete

According to the study authors, the 3D reconstructions are more than artistic achievements; they are powerful tools that humanize the often-forgotten laborers of the prehistoric world. The study suggests that as new social hierarchies emerged in Neolithic Europe, physical strength was no longer the key factor in determining who did the hardest work.

Instead, it was those who could be easily exploited, like injured women, orphans, or slaves, who were made to endure brutal conditions. However, many mysteries remain. Why were the sisters buried so deep in the mine? Was this an act of respect, ritual, or something more sinister? And who was the baby buried with them, and why?

The researchers openly admit they don’t have all the answers, yet. Hopefully, future research will shed light on the missing details. Moreover, they plan to apply similar techniques to other ancient burial sites to uncover more hidden stories.

This research work clearly shows that by combining modern science with a deep respect for the past, we can finally give voice and face to people long forgotten by history.

The study is published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.