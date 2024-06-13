Facebook

Summer is just around the corner and it’s so much nicer to be outside. You love it, your dog loves it … but ticks love it too. Ticks thrive in warm, humid weather conditions and they’re always on the lookout for a host to suck blood from. For dogs, in particular, this can be a big problem.

These parasites can cause discomfort and serious health issues for your furry friend. It’s far better to prevent than to treat, so here’s some good advice to keep your pets safe from ticks.

What are ticks?

Ticks are small, spider-like creatures that can latch onto your dog’s skin, feeding on their blood; well, they latch on to a different number of hosts (including humans), but dogs can hide ticks with their fur.

The parasites can transmit various diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Ehrlichiosis, all of which can have serious health implications. Other parasites, like fleas, mites, and worms, can cause similar problems, and the prevention methods against ticks are often useful against other parasites.

Ticks go through four stages: egg, larva, nymph, and adult. They need a blood meal at each stage to progress to the next, making your dog a prime target. Adult ticks lay eggs, often in the environment, which hatch into larvae. These larvae then seek a host, like your dog, to feed on, develop into nymphs, and eventually adults. If you have a yard in which your dog likes to play, this is where the first step of prevention should start.

Environmental controls like keeping the yard clean and free of debris can reduce places where ticks lay eggs, while regular grooming and tick checks can help identify and remove ticks before they mature and reproduce, thereby minimizing the overall tick population and reducing the risk of infestation. However, be careful and if possible, avoid using pesticides as they can be toxic to your dog as well.

Awareness and Avoidance of Tick-Friendly Areas

The next important step is to be aware of where ticks are more likely to be.

Ticks are commonly found in grassy, wooded, and bushy areas. They are particularly prevalent in regions with high humidity and moderate temperatures. Be cautious in fields, forests, and areas with dense underbrush. Leaf piles and tall grasses are also favorite hiding spots for ticks.

When planning outdoor activities with your dog, try to avoid areas known for high tick populations. Stick to well-maintained trails and paths rather than venturing into tall grasses or dense woods. Of course, this can be difficult with dogs, but it’s worth trying. During peak tick seasons—spring and early summer—be extra vigilant.

Remember to take care of yourself because ticks won’t shy away from jumping humans, too. Wear long pants and boots or trainers (not sandals). If you must walk your dog in tick-prone areas, here’s what precautions you can take to reduce the risk of tick bites.

Topical Treatments and Collars

Topical treatments, often referred to as “spot-ons,” are applied directly to your dog’s skin, usually between the shoulder blades. These treatments kill ticks and fleas on contact and protect for a month or more. Several brands are well-known and effective and don’t pose any risks for dogs.

Tick collars are another preventive measure. These collars contain chemicals that repel and kill ticks and fleas. They provide long-lasting protection, typically up to eight months.

Oral medications are another effective way to prevent ticks and parasites. These pills, often given monthly, work systemically. They kill parasites when they bite your dog, preventing infestations.

However, don’t use any of these without consulting a vet. The last thing you want to do is put your dog at risk, and using some of these products consulting a vet can be problematic.

What to do if your dog gets bitten

Regularly checking your dog for ticks and parasites is vital, especially after they’ve been outside in tick-prone areas. It’s important to take ticks out as quickly as possible.

Pay close attention to areas like the ears, neck, armpits, and between the toes where ticks often attach. Use a fine-toothed comb to check for fleas.

If you find a tick on your dog, it’s important to remove it promptly and correctly. The best thing to do would be to go to a vet that can ensure proper technique. However, it is possible to take it out yourself.

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Avoid twisting or jerking the tick, as this can cause the mouth parts to break off and remain in the skin. If you squeeze the tick or leave its head in, it can increase the risk of disease.

After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water. Dispose of the tick by submerging it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. Do not crush a tick with your fingers. Again, if you’re not sure how to do it, it’s best to just leave it to the vet. It may even be covered by the insurance, although what pet insurance covers differs from provider to provider.

Vaccinations and Regular Vet Visits

Most of the tips that are good for protecting against ticks are also good against other parasites. But it’s not just about direct protection, it’s also about keeping your pet’s immune system healthy and running.

Regular vet visits are essential for maintaining your dog’s health. Your veterinarian can provide vaccinations against diseases transmitted by ticks, like Lyme disease. They can also prescribe preventive treatments tailored to your dog’s specific needs and environment.

Vaccinations play a crucial role in protecting your dog from tick-borne diseases. The Lyme disease vaccine is one such example. While it doesn’t prevent tick bites, it does protect against Lyme disease, which can have serious health implications.

Internal parasites like worms can be equally dangerous. Regular deworming treatments are essential, especially for puppies. Your vet can recommend a deworming schedule based on your dog’s age, lifestyle, and risk factors.

Being aware of the symptoms of parasite infestations can help you catch problems early. Symptoms of flea infestations include excessive scratching, hair loss, and visible flea dirt. Tick infestations can cause symptoms like fever, lethargy, and lameness. Signs of internal parasites include weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, and a pot-bellied appearance in puppies.

Ticks and parasites pose a significant threat to your dog’s health, but with the right preventive measures and regular care, you can protect your furry friend. Use a combination of topical treatments, oral medications, and environmental controls to keep parasites at bay. Regular vet visits, proper grooming, and staying informed about potential risks will ensure your dog stays healthy and happy. Your vigilance and proactive care are the best defenses against these pesky invaders — you’re doing the right thing protecting your dog.

