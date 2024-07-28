Facebook

We’re living through a climate crisis, but this climate crisis is also turning into a health crisis. Given this link, hospitals are increasingly trying to become more sustainable themselves. The drive to integrate sustainable strategies into hospital management is all the more important because it’s not just about reducing environmental footprints but also about enhancing social equity and economic viability. But making hospitals more sustainable is no trivial task.

More sustainable hospitals

Hospitals are central to community well-being, but they are also among the most resource-intensive institutions. They operate 24/7, consuming vast amounts of energy and water, and generating significant waste. As population growth and the prevalence of chronic diseases increase, so does the demand for hospital services. This surge in demand places additional pressure on hospitals to rethink their business models and operations to incorporate sustainability at their core.

Hospitals and associated labs emit around 4.4% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Although these buildings have a very important mission, decarbonizing is no less important. But there’s some good news, says the president of Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. In a conversation with Harvard Magazine, he explained that oftentimes, solutions devised by some forward-thinking hospitals can be scaled out to other hospitals.

“Most of it is not really custom. It takes some effort to come up with ideas, test them, and identify what works, but once we’ve done that, we can share them and others can implement them.”

In a recent study, a duo of researchers identified five key drivers for sustainability in all hospitals:

moving toward a circular economy;

constructing sustainable buildings;

adopting knowledge management and organizational culture;

employing management systems and tools;

and applying technological innovations.

Toward a Circular Economy

The circular economy model is the big-picture view. The idea is to redesigning hospital processes to minimize resource extraction and waste, aiming to keep materials in use for as long as possible, without reducing the quality of care in any way.

Hospitals can adopt this model by rethinking their supply chains to ensure that all stakeholders are committed to sustainability. This approach involves making shared decisions with supply chain partners, developing sustainable procurement processes, and selecting suppliers based on sustainability criteria. In some instances, it’s not the hospitals themselves that make these decisions but other policymakers, but the idea is the same.

For instance, hospitals can establish partnerships for the reverse logistics of medical products, ensuring that materials such as packaging and expired medicines are safely recycled or disposed of. Additionally, they can collaborate with recycling companies to handle various materials, including plastics, glass, and organic waste, promoting a more circular economy within the healthcare sector.

Building Sustainable Infrastructure

Sustainable building practices are crucial for hospitals aiming to reduce their environmental impact. This includes using energy-efficient designs, materials, and technologies that reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

However, it’s not just the big-picture things here. Everything from a lightbulb change to a transformer repair should be done with sustainability in time, and implementing these standards can help hospitals optimize their resource use, minimize waste, and improve overall sustainability.

Of course, energy consumption and thermal insulation are also major considerations. Hospitals can also benefit from adopting green building certifications, which provide frameworks for designing and operating buildings that meet high environmental standards. These certifications help ensure that hospitals are built and managed in ways that promote environmental stewardship and resource efficiency.

Knowledge Management and Organizational Culture

Imposing top-down standards without a proper culture won’t do much in the long term, the researchers caution.

Essentially, creating a culture of sustainability within hospitals is essential for long-term success. This involves educating and engaging staff at all levels about the importance of sustainability and how they can contribute. Knowledge management systems can facilitate the sharing of best practices and innovations, ensuring that sustainability initiatives are continuously improved and adapted to changing circumstances.

Hospitals can foster a sustainable culture by integrating sustainability goals into their mission and values, providing regular training on sustainable practices, and encouraging employees to participate in sustainability initiatives. This cultural shift helps embed sustainability into the everyday operations of the hospital, making it a core aspect of the organization’s identity.

Effective management systems are critical for implementing and maintaining sustainable practices in hospitals.

Such systems already exist, the researchers mention. Lean Six Sigma, for example, is a method that helps hospitals identify and eliminate waste in their processes, improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is another tool that can aid in evaluating the benefits and risks of health technologies, ensuring that investments are made sustainably and cost-effectively.

It’s also important to ensure that sustainability goals don’t become an abstract thing. By setting clear objectives, targets, and key performance indicators (KPIs) related to sustainability, hospitals can track their progress and make informed decisions about where to focus their efforts.

Technological Innovations

Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving sustainability in hospitals. Innovations such as energy-efficient medical equipment, telemedicine, and advanced waste management systems can significantly reduce the environmental impact of healthcare services. For instance, telemedicine reduces the need for physical travel, cutting down on emissions and resource use associated with patient visits.

Hospitals can also invest in renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Implementing smart technologies and sensors that monitor and optimize energy and water use can further enhance sustainability efforts, making hospitals more resilient and environmentally friendly.

No easy solutions

While the benefits of sustainable hospital practices are clear, the path ahead is rife with challenges. Hospitals often face financial constraints, regulatory hurdles, and resistance to change. Overcoming these challenges requires strong leadership, innovative thinking, and a commitment to long-term sustainability goals.

However, the goal is important.

This continuous evolution will help hospitals stay at the forefront of sustainability, ensuring they can meet the needs of both current and future generations. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.

