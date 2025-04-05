Facebook

Spending time among soil and sprouts might do more for your health than you think. A sweeping new study of studies (an “umbrella review”) confirms what gardeners have long known deep down. That getting your hands dirty can actually make you feel better, think more clearly, and even live longer.

Image credits: Markus Spiske.

For millions of people, gardening is a relaxing and satisfying hobby. But according to scientists, it’s more than just a hobby — it’s a “multicomponent intervention.” That’s science speak for something that works in many ways at once.

Gardening blends light physical activity, exposure to nature, structured goals, and often, social interaction. Each of these elements has been independently linked to improved well-being. But when combined, as they are in gardening, the effects can be powerful.



Researchers from the University of Agricultural Sciences in Cluj, Romania, and King’s College London analyzed four decades of scientific literature. They drew conclusions from 40 systematic reviews and meta-analyses involving thousands of participants worldwide, and the message is clear: whether you’re potting plants on a windowsill or digging into a community garden, the act of gardening delivers measurable benefits.

Gardening is good for the mind

Gardening was consistently associated with lower rates of depression and anxiety, better mood and self-esteem, enhanced cognitive function, and higher life satisfaction. One key finding was a 55% increase in general well-being measures among participants involved in gardening interventions.

That’s not a small bump. That’s a life-changer.

So, how exactly does planting tomatoes or tending to a flowerbed help the human mind? The researchers point to several overlapping mechanisms.

First, there’s physical activity, even if it’s gentle. Digging, bending, and watering keep the body moving, which boosts endorphins and reduces inflammation. There’s little risk of injury in gardening. Second, exposure to green space has its own positive effect. Nature has been shown to trigger a calming effect, reducing cortisol — the stress hormone — while improving attention, creativity, and emotional regulation. Scientists call this the “attention restoration theory,” which suggests natural environments help us recover from mental fatigue.

Third, gardening encourages mindfulness. When you’re focused on nurturing a living thing, you’re less likely to dwell on past regrets or future worries. That presence, researchers say, builds emotional resilience. And finally, there’s connection. Whether it’s sharing surplus vegetables, chatting with neighbors in a community plot, or simply being reminded of the larger rhythms of life, gardening nurtures a sense of connection, whether with nature or the local community.

Gardening seems to be useful for everyone

Image credits: Markus Spiske.

Older adults saw some of the most profound effects in the research. Gardening helped them maintain physical function, improve memory, and fight loneliness. For people living with dementia, horticultural therapy boosted mood and social interaction.

Adults facing mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety, also enjoyed significant improvements. They experienced reduced symptoms and a greater sense of purpose. While specific numerical reductions in depression or anxiety scores varied by study, the consistent trend across multiple reviews showed that gardening interventions led to measurable improvements in mental health

Even people with chronic illnesses, like heart disease or diabetes, showed improvements. Gardening was linked to healthier eating (more fresh fruits and vegetables), better weight management, and lower blood pressure.

Children weren’t included in this study, but previous research has suggested that gardening can also help them stay more focused and do better in school.

The Evidence Is Promising — But Not Perfect

While the findings are overwhelmingly positive, the researchers urge caution. Not all the studies included in the umbrella review were of high quality. In fact, 71% of them were rated as “critically low” using a standard quality-assessment tool. This doesn’t mean the findings are wrong, but it does suggest we need better, more rigorous research to confirm the findings.

For instance, many studies lacked control groups or relied on self-reported data. Others didn’t clearly define what counted as “gardening” or didn’t account for variables like frequency or duration of the activity. Studies also tend to look at correlations, without establishing a causation. People who garden are often more likely to engage in other healthy behaviors — like cooking at home, walking regularly, or reducing screen time. So, some of the mental health benefits may stem from these associated habits.

That said, the smaller number of randomized controlled trials — the gold standard in medical research — still found consistent, positive results.

The review’s authors call for more investment in gardening as a public health tool. Just like how a healthy diet is increasingly used as a health intervention, healthy habits like gardening could also have their use.

There’s even a growing movement to incorporate gardening into mental health treatment plans, especially for depression, anxiety, and trauma recovery. Known as “horticultural therapy,” this approach blends psychology, occupational therapy, and environmental science. You don’t need a green thumb or any real skills. Even a single houseplant, a few herbs on the windowsill, or volunteering at a local garden can bring positive change.

In a world that often feels fast, fragmented, and disconnected, gardening roots us — literally and figuratively — in something slower, steadier, and deeply human.

The study was published in BMC Systematic Reviews.