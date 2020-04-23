Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Switzerland
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Switzerland
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
The risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Switzerland is currently moderate, according to the Health Office.
However, the number of cases still puts Switzerland among the most affected countries in Europe; current figures from around the world can be found here. Advice regarding the usage of hankies and the practice of handshakes was published in all major newspapers following the outbreak. This has been updated to include “keep your distance”.
Those worried about a possible infection are advised to phone the doctor’s office first, rather than showing up in person. The cost of a test (CHF180) will be reimbursed by basic health insurance as of March 4, the health office announced.
Coronavirus in Switzerland News:
- April 23, 2020Coronavirus: if we all got it
Because Covid-19 testing in many countries is skewed towards testing only those with the worst symptoms, some argue official fatality rates are misleadingly high. They wonder what would happen if the …
- April 22, 2020Coronavirus: the age difference behind lower Swiss death rate
Switzerland’s Covid-19 death rate has been lower than much of the rest of Europe. A lower infection rate among older people appears to be one reason why. The rates of deaths among those either r …
- April 22, 2020Coronavirus attacks cardiovascular system, according to recent research
Recently published research suggests Covid-19 is more than a lung disease. SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infects an individual via an enzyme known as ACE2. COVID-19 prefers to infect and latch on to cells tha …
- April 21, 2020Coronavirus: predicting post-lockdown Switzerland with positivity
As Switzerland moves towards easing Covid-19 social restrictions, some fear the virus will get away again. A key part of containing the spread is testing. One way to evaluate how comprehensive …
- April 17, 2020FILM: More unforgettable classics
17 April 2020. We all miss our freedom of movement, casual gatherings whenever, going to restaurants, touching people. We miss being carefree about health. But maybe we’re also learning to appreciate …
- April 17, 2020WHO director cautions European nations as they ease Covid-19 restrictions
A number of European countries, including Switzerland, have announced plans to ease restrictions put in place to cut the spread of Covid-19. On 16 April 2020, Dr Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director fo …
- April 17, 2020Swiss National Bank unlikely to resort to helicopter money
On 26 March 2020, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced it would lend unlimited money to banks to shore up the economy. Its COVID-19 refinancing facility (CRF), is aimed at strengthening the supply …
- April 17, 2020Switzerland leads neighbours on coronavirus testing
Despite widespread rationing of Covid-19 tests, Switzerland is among the nations that have tested the most. While many people with mild to moderate symptoms have not been tested, Switzerland’s o …
- April 16, 2020Coronavirus: Swiss government presents shutdown exit plan
On 16 April 2020, the Swiss government presented its plan for emerging from Switzerland’s coronavirus shutdown. Over the last few days the number of recorded new daily infections has been far be …
- April 16, 2020Are Covid-19 deaths being undercounted in Switzerland?
The number of people dying from Covid-19 can be difficult to establish. Undercounting can occur when another cause of death is assigned to someone who has died from the disease, a particular risk when …