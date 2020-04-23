Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Sweden
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Sweden
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
Risk of COVID-19 in Sweden
There is a risk of being infected with the coronavirus in Sweden. The Public Health Agency (“Folkhälsomyndigheten”) advises all those with symptoms to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by avoiding social contact. Those above the age of 70 are advised to avoid social contact as age is one of the risk factors.
Avoiding infection
- Avoid touching your face and eyes. The infection is spread via mucous membranes in your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands frequently using soap and water. Pathogens can easily end up on your hands. You must therefore make sure to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands when you get home or when you get to work after being outside, before meals, when handling food and after going to the toilet.
- Avoid contact with people who are unwell.
- If you are unwell – stay at home. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or use a paper tissue. When you cough or sneeze, tiny droplets containing pathogens are spread.
