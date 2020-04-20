If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us .

This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

Wash your hands often

Remember to often wash your hands using soap. If it is impossible, disinfect them with alcohol-based (at least 60%) liquids/gels. The virus can be transferred from infected surfaces on the hands, so you lower the risk of infection by washing your hands often. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Keep safe distance

Keep at least 1 – 1.5 meter distance from a coughing, sneezing or feverish person. Avoid big gatherings.

Protect others if you cough or sneeze yourself

If you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with a bent arm or a tissue and immediately dispose of it into a closed bin. Wash your hands with water and soap or disinfect them with alcohol-based (at least 60%) liquids. Covering your mouth and nose as you cough and sneeze prevents germs, including viruses, from spreading.

Regularly wash and disinfect touch surfaces

Wash surfaces often touched by many people, such as desks, counters and tables, door-handles, switches and handrails with water and detergent. All places which the household members often use should be carefully disinfected. Remember that microbes collect easily on mobile phones. Regularly disinfect your mobile phone (e.g. with wet wipes soaked with a disinfectant). Do not put a mobile phone on the table and do not use it as you eat.