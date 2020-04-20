Coronavirus cases and fatalities in South Africa
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in South Africa
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
President Ramaphosa announced that the COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
Call centres and hotlines
Call Centre number is 012- 337 1997 and email Corona19ters@labour.gov.za
Coronavirus in South Africa News:
- April 21, 2020News24.com | FIRST TAKE: Ramaphosa’s mini-Marshall Plan will turn on planning and implementation
In his fifth address to the nation since the first case of Covid-19 was reported, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave direction on three of the most pressing matters on which South Africans need urgent cla …
- April 21, 2020News24.com | WRAP | Ramaphosa envisions 'new economy' as he unveils R500bn support package
Stay up to date with the latest news, views and analysis as the number of coronavirus cases in SA increases.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | Lockdown to be phased out gradually, guided by scientific evidence – Ramaphosa
While the lockdown in its current format is set to end on 30 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a phased approached will be followed.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | Ramaphosa announces more relief measures for distressed South Africans
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a set of new measures aimed at saving the economy and countering growing hunger and distress across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa launches ambitious New Economy in a time of crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not letting the coronavirus crisis go to waste. His intervention was the right boost of hope needed at a difficult time in history.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | SAHRC steps in to halt house demolitions in Joburg
The South African Human Rights Commission has stepped in to halt the demolitions of people’s properties in the Lakeview and Kokotela informal settlements in Lawley, Johannesburg.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | Western Cape bracing for estimated 80 000 Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape is expecting 80 000 people to be infected by Covid-19 at its peak, with a shortfall of 750 beds in critical care facilities, Premier Alan Winde has said.
- April 21, 2020News24.com | Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 3 465 as EC remains a concern, says Mkhize
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased by 165, with no new reported fatalities, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.