Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Russia
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Russia
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
What are coronaviruses?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause infection in humans and various animals, including birds and mammals such as camels, cats and bats. Some animal coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are communicable from animals to humans. To date, it has been confirmed that seven coronaviruses can also cause infection in humans. When animal coronaviruses evolve, infect humans and spread between humans, this can lead to outbreaks such as MERS-CoV and SARS.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The symptoms range from mild to severe respiratory disorders with fever, coughing and breathing difficulties. The elderly and people with existing chronic conditions appear to be more vulnerable to serious symptoms. Certain population groups are considered to be more at risk; they are more vulnerable to developing serious symptoms. These are mainly people over 65 years of age and people suffering from serious chronic diseases.
Coronavirus in Russia News:
- April 23, 2020More than 550 people have now died in Russia from coronavirus, where the number of total confirmed cases is 62,773
On the morning of April 23, Russian officials announced that the country recorded 4,774 new coronavirus infections in the past day, bringing the nation’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 62 …
- April 23, 2020‘We should know them by name’. COVID-19 patient data is leaking out of hospitals and police stations across Russia, leaving the sick and their families to face mass doxxing, threats, and harassment
In Russia, coronavirus patients are facing a mass wave of doxxing attacks, meaning that their identities and private data are being made public on messaging apps and social media. Meduza found that th …
- April 23, 2020Immunity disrupted. Contrary to global health recommendations, some regions in Russia are suspending routine vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic
Several regions across Russia have virtually suspended routine immunizations, following recommendations from the federal government that scheduled vaccinations can wait until after the coronavirus epi …
- April 22, 2020How Russia celebrated Vladimir Lenin’s 150th birthday 🎂
April 22 marked the 150th birthday of the revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin. Here’s how Russia marked this glorious occasion.
- April 22, 2020Russian Supreme Court recommends reducing punishments for coronavirus lockdown violations
People who violate Russia’s self-isolation regime but are not suspected of having the coronavirus should receive lesser punishments for their offense, says a new judicial practice review from the Supr …
- April 22, 2020Russian lawmakers propose urgent measures to curb domestic violence during self-isolation
Three lawmakers behind a bill that would recriminalize domestic violence in Russia have asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to exempt victims of such abuse from punishment for violating quara …
- April 22, 2020‘Vedomosti’ journalists are now forbidden from publishing independent polling and criticizing Putin's ‘zeroed-out’ presidential term clock
The controversial new acting editor-in-chief of Vedomosti, Andrey Shmarov, has reportedly prohibited staff from publishing public polling results from the “Levada Center” or even mentioning the indepe …
- April 22, 2020One of Russia’s richest lawmakers donated 50 ventilators to a hospital for coronavirus patients, but the machines expired 15 years ago
State prosecutors in the city of Vladimir have asked federal investigators to examine the provision of expired ventilators to a local hospital treating coronavirus patients, requesting a criminal case …
- April 22, 2020In a warning against ‘opportunism,’ Kremlin spokesman criticizes doctors who complain about PPE shortages to journalists
At a press conference on April 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said doctors across the country who feel they lack the necessary medical equipment and personal protective gear should take their com …
- April 22, 2020More than 500 people have now died in Russia from coronavirus, where the number of total confirmed cases is nearly 58,000
On the morning of April 22, Russian officials announced that the country recorded 5,236 new coronavirus infections in the past day, bringing the nation’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 57 …