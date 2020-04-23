Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Japan
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Japan
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
What are coronaviruses?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause infection in humans and various animals, including birds and mammals such as camels, cats and bats. Some animal coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are communicable from animals to humans. To date, it has been confirmed that seven coronaviruses can also cause infection in humans. When animal coronaviruses evolve, infect humans and spread between humans, this can lead to outbreaks such as MERS-CoV and SARS.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The symptoms range from mild to severe respiratory disorders with fever, coughing and breathing difficulties. The elderly and people with existing chronic conditions appear to be more vulnerable to serious symptoms. Certain population groups are considered to be more at risk; they are more vulnerable to developing serious symptoms. These are mainly people over 65 years of age and people suffering from serious chronic diseases.
Coronavirus in Japan News:
- April 23, 2020Japan downgrades assessment of economy to ‘getting worse rapidly’
Japan's economy has been "getting worse rapidly" in April due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday, downgrading its key assessment for the …
- April 23, 2020Koike asks Tokyo residents to limit grocery shopping to every three days
Koike also stressed the need to partner with supermarket industry bodies to plan ways to reduce overcrowding.
- April 23, 2020Regional governor pledges support for Toyota suppliers as production dips
As Toyota prepares to nearly halve production at Japanese factories, a regional governor said Thursday he would offer ¥400 billion ($3.72 billion) in emergency loans …
- April 23, 2020Japan lawmakers working on rent relief for virus-hit businesses
Ruling and opposition lawmakers are working on rent relief for restaurants and other businesses being forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.The ruling …
- April 23, 2020Actress Kumiko Okae dies from coronavirus
Japanese actress Kumiko Okae died from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. She was 63.Okae, whose real name was …
- April 23, 2020Canon’s first quarter net profit drops 30%; 2020 outlook withdrawn
Canon Inc. said Thursday its net profit dropped 30.0 percent in the first quarter through March as it withdrew its full-year earnings outlook due to …
- April 23, 2020Japan to impose entry ban on travelers from Russia and UAE as virus spreads
Japan plans to impose an entry ban on travelers who have recently been in Russia and several Middle Eastern countries that have seen a recent …
- April 23, 2020Garbage collectors in Japan call for protective gear as they risk virus infection
Garbage collectors operating amid the coronavirus crisis are risking infection and struggling to keep operations running smoothly, leading them to call for the distribution of …
- April 23, 2020Spoiling rice in Vietnam ports show perils of food protectionism
The owner of one of Vietnam’s biggest rice exporters, Nguyen Quang Hoa, can only watch as 500 containers of sticky rice stranded in a port …
- April 23, 2020North Korea’s Kim dynasty has a long history of health scares
Two constant threads that have run through the history of North Korea: Rule by the Kim dynasty and speculation about the health of its secretive …