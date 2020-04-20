If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us .

This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

General information

The state of emergency is declared under Constitutional Act No. 110/1998 Coll., on the Security of the Czech Republic.

The Government of the Czech Republic is responsible to declare the state of emergency by its resolution. The Government shall immediately notify the Chamber of Deputies of the declaration of the state emergency, which may revoke the declaration.

The duration of the state of emergency shall not exceed 30 days. It may be extended only with the prior consent of the Chamber of Deputies.

The state of emergency is declared as a law. The declaration, prolongation and cancellation of the state of emergency shall be announced as usually, in particular through mass media and local radio.

During the state of emergency, according to Crisis Act No. 240/2000 Coll., certain rights and freedoms may be limited for necessary time and to necessary extend.

Citizens of the Czech Republic may be affected by the emergency measures imposed, for example in the obligation to tolerate the prohibition of entry, stay and movement in selected premises or risk areas due to restrictions limiting the spread of the disease. Declared emergency measures may be taken to regulate the consumption and supply of medical resources, medicines and other medical material to deal with the situation, to take measures in transport, to ensure priority supply of children’s medical or social facilities or security departments and IRS units.