Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Canada
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Canada
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Risk to Canadians
COVID-19 is a serious health threat, and the situation is evolving daily. The risk will vary between and within communities, but given the increasing number of cases in Canada, the risk to Canadians is considered high.
This does not mean that all Canadians will get the disease. It means that there is already a significant impact on our health care system. If we do not flatten the epidemic curve now, the increase of COVID-19 cases could impact health care resources available to Canadians.
We continue to reassess the public health risk based on the best available evidence as the situation evolves.
Who is most at risk
While COVID-19 can make anyone sick, some Canadians with specific health circumstances are at an increased risk of more severe outcomes, including individuals:
- aged 65 and over
- with compromised immune systems
- with underlying medical conditions
In addition, social and economic circumstances may also be a factor in identifying someone who is vulnerable to COVID-19. This includes anyone who has:
- economic barriers
- difficulty accessing transportation
- difficulty accessing medical care or health advice
- unstable employment or inflexible working conditions
- insecure, inadequate, or nonexistent housing conditions
- ongoing specialized medical care or needs specific medical supplies
- social or geographic isolation, like in remote and isolated communities
- difficulty reading, speaking, understanding or communicating
- ongoing supervision needs or support for maintaining independence
- difficulty doing preventive activities, like frequent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes
Coronavirus in Canada News:
- April 20, 2020Nova Scotia rampage results in 18 victims, 16 crime scenes
At least 18 people died in the weekend killing rampage in Nova Scotia and investigators fear that number will rise as they probe 16 crime scenes.
- April 20, 2020Teacher, nurse, retired firefighter among N.S. shooting spree victims
A 23-year veteran of the RCMP, a ‘passionate’ local teacher, a nurse, and a retired firefighter are among the victims of Sunday’s violent rampage in Nova Scotia.
- April 20, 2020Trudeau reiterates gun control commitment in wake of mass shooting
In the wake of the violent events in Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is pushing ahead with strengthening gun control in the country.
- April 20, 2020What we know about the Nova Scotia rampage suspect
Questions about a motive remain as RCMP piece together evidence from a deadly rampage in Nova Scotia over the weekend, which left at least 18 people plus the suspect dead.
- April 20, 2020Grieving in isolation: N.S. doing its best to come together after tragedy
In this time of a pandemic lockdown, traditional public grieving is impossible for the families of victims or the closely-knit communities in Nova Scotia that have been devastated by one of Canada’s w …
- April 21, 2020North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery, source tells CNN
The U.S. is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, a U.S. official with direct knowledge told CNN.
- April 20, 2020This 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs beat COVID-19
A 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs has managed to beat the deadly novel coronavirus despite doctors predicting he would not make it through.
- April 20, 2020Hundreds of Nova Scotians pay tribute to fallen, injured RCMP officers
Hundreds of people dotted Nova Scotia streets on Monday to pay tribute to the RCMP officer killed in the deadly weekend rampage, as well as a second officer who was injured in the mass attack.
- April 20, 2020Parties agree to mix of in-person, virtual House sittings in light of COVID-19 pandemic
After a day of debate made darker by the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, MPs have decided what the coming weeks of parliamentary session will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- April 20, 2020Negative oil price plunge a short-term anomaly with limited impact: analysts
A Calgary energy analyst says the plunge by benchmark U.S. crude oil prices into negative territory for the first time on Monday is a short-term anomaly that likely won’t have a lasting effect on Cana …