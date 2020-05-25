Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two compounds that have been touted as a treatment for COVID-19, lack documented evidence of being effective against the disease. Now, a new study comes to show the risks associated with their use.

The effectiveness of these two drugs hasn’t been determined so far, although several clinical trials are underway to establish just that. For the time being, a new study reports, the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19 remains dangerous as they dramatically increase the risk of ventricular arrhythmias.

By themselves hydroxychloroquine doubles the risk and chloroquine triples it. When used alongside antibiotics, they increase the risk of irregular heart contractions five-fold, the paper reports.

Dangerous to use

“Treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not benefit patients with COVID-19,” said Mandeep Mehra, lead author of the study and executive director of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Advanced Heart Disease in Boston. “Instead, our findings suggest it may be associated with an increased risk of serious heart problems and increased risk of death.”

The study is the largest of its kind so far, having looked at around 96,000 COVID-19 cases in 671 hospitals across the world. Patients were relegated to one of five groups depending on the treatment they received.

Roughly 81,000 of them had COVID-19 but did not receive the drugs, and they made up the control group. Of the rest, 1,868 patients were placed in the chloroquine group, 3,016 received hydroxychloroquine, and 10,004 made up the last two groups (they received either chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alongside an antibiotic in the macrolide class).

By the study’s conclusion, around 9% of the patients in the control group had died. However, mortality rates were 16.4% in the chloroquine-only group, 18% in the hydroxychloroquine-only group, and 22.8% or 23.8% respectively in the antibiotics and chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine groups. By the team’s estimation, these two compounds put patients at a 45% higher risk of dying from COVID-19.

So far, not recommendable

The main issue with observational studies such as this one is making sure that what you’re seeing is a cause-effect relationship and not just an associated effect. For example, two previous studies, each with 1,400 patients from New York, didn’t find any association between the drugs and mortality rates. Increasing the scale of the study helps, as it reduces the effect of individual (and uncontrolled) factors on the final results — so the findings of this study carry more weight.

That being said, the team can’t say for sure that the patients getting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine aren’t dying from causes that are unrelated to the drugs. Still, after correcting for factors such as weight, heart disease, and lung disease, the mortality rate in the experimental groups are up to double those in the control group, which isn’t a good sign.

At the same time, the use of these drugs, especially in concert with antibiotics, definitely do cause heart rhythm issues. These are known side effects of both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

The findings also don’t mean that the two compounds have been proven not to have an effect against COVID-19. They might, but ongoing clinical trials will determine that.

The team’s findings point to how dangerous it is to tout chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as cures for COVID-19 right now. We simply don’t know for sure if they bring any benefit to the table, but we do know they seem to increase the risk of death and they definitely cause heart issues. The use of hydroxychloroquine has spiked in the USA after President Trump said he himself was taking the drug on Monday. Other governments and public figures around the world are also implicitly or explicitly endorsing use of the drug, alongside chloroquine.

The paper “Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis” has been published in the journal The Lancet.