In addition to dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, China could begin to fight a plague that has been affecting East African countries.

An immense plague of lobsters has affected Pakistan, several countries in Africa, India and other places ending with huge crops and leaving many producers and regions without food.

Some of these affected countries have taken steps to try to deal with the plague such as the use of pesticides and drones. But China began to mobilize more than 100,000 ducks towards the border with the intention of fighting lobsters to prevent them from becoming a major problem.

Ducks are “biological weapons” with a big appetite for lobsters. A single duck can eat more than 200 lobsters a day, Lu Lizhi, a researcher at the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, told Bloomberg. Ducks could be deployed in Pakistan during the second half of the year, after a test in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Lobster infestation is the worst that Pakistan has seen in 20 years and threatens the country’s wheat crop after it ruined last year’s cotton crop. Ducks are cheaper, more effective and cause less environmental damage than pesticides, explaining China’s decision to use them.

Back in 2000, China sent 30,000 ducks from Zhejiang Province to Xinjiang to fight a locust infestation. Ducks are better lobster hunters than chickens because they move together rather than separate, and chickens only eat about 70 lobsters a day.

After a request for help from Pakistan, the Chinese government sent a locust plague prevention and control team to the country. Several options are being assessed to deal with the plague, including the deployment of ducks.

Zhang Long, a professor at China Agriculture University and part of the delegation sent by China to Pakistan, told BBC the idea was on an “exploratory” stage. “Ducks rely on water, but in Pakistan’s desert areas, the temperature is very high,” doubting on their effectiveness.

Solving the locust plague will be crucial for China, as it shares a border with Pakistan. But China has an advantage. The Himalaya mountains act as a shield between the Indian subcontinent and the Plateau of Tibet, which could help the locusts from spreading.

The outbreak of locusts affecting Pakistan is related to the 2018-2019 cyclone season, causing steep rain in the Arabian Peninsula and allowing unprecedented breeding of locusts, the UN argued. Since then, swarms have spread out into South Asia and East Africa.

The ability of a locust to survive largely depends on the weather. Female prefers to lay their eggs in sandy and moist soil as they need such moisture to fully develop. Once the eggs hatch, they also need fresh vegetation to survive – which explains why they target the crops.

The Food and Agriculture Organization – a branch of the UN – has said that the locust swarms could grow to 500 times their current size by June if left unchecked. Rapid respond measures were recommended by international agencies, including aerial pest control so to slow the locust, the oldest migratory insect in the world.