When you think about drones, you probably imagine flying, buzzing vehicles that take to the sky. But drones can go underwater, too. In fact, they’re very successful at this type of mission. Now, a drone called Hydrus has uncovered a massive shipwreck off the coast of Australia and using a technique called photogrammetry, was able to digitally “reconstruct” the boat.

Image credits: Advanced Navigation.

There are around 3 million shipwrecks in the sea, and the vast majority of them are unknown. Deploying a proper expedition to locate such a shipwreck, even if you know the approximate location, can be very costly. Traditionally, divers were sent to comb an area of interest, which would be time-consuming and expensive. Sending ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles), underwater robots that are controlled remotely, have made this type of exploration more accessible — but they’re still very expensive.

However, a new generation of smaller underwater drones is coming in.

Underwater drone photography

According to its producer, Hydrus costs 16 times less than sending divers or conventional ROVs, and it has some extra features as well. Just like flying drones, it can take georeferenced photos as it explores the subsurface. Georeferenced photos are images that have been tagged with geographical information, such as latitude and longitude coordinates — and, in this case, depth — to specify the exact location where they were taken.

The ship was uncovered in the Rottnest ship graveyard just southwest of Rottnest Island, in Australia. The place is known as a ship graveyard for two reasons. First, it was a treacherous place to sail, and several ships sank there. Then, it became a sort of dump site for obsolete ships.

But not all of the ships on the site were known.

Over the course of five hours, two underwater drones were able to take sufficient photos to create a photogrammetry model of the sunken ship.

Photogrammetry works by taking multiple photographs of an object, structure, or landscape from different angles and then using software to analyze these images to measure distances, angles, and positions. This analysis creates precise 3D models or maps of the subject by stitching the images together and triangulating spatial relationships, essentially converting 2D photos into a 3D model based on the overlap and perspectives of the photographs.

“It can’t be overstated how much this structure in data assists with constraining feature matching and reducing the processing time, especially in large datasets,” Andrew Woods, a professor at the university, said in a statement.

Advanced Navigation Micro Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) deployed. Image credits: Advanced Navigation.

Uncovering history

Upon a closer analysis, Dr. Ross Anderson, Curator at the WA Museum, concluded that the wreck is an over 100-year-old coal hulk from the past days of Fremantle Port — the name of the ship is not clear.

These old iron ships were once the backbone of Western Australia’s steamship services. The shipwreck graveyard holds fifteen of these iron and wooden vessels. Originally, they were fast clipper ships built between the 1860s and 1880s for the profitable grain and wool trades between the UK and Australia and scuttled in the 1920s-30s. They now rest quietly on the seafloor.

This type of high-resolution imagery is invaluable for maritime archaeological research and education on underwater cultural heritage,” said Anderson, who was also involved in the project.

Now, the expedition wants to use Hydrus to explore the wreck of a luxury passenger steamship called SS Koombana. The ship disappeared during a cyclone in 1912, with 150 passengers on board. Despite some tentative searching, the actual location of the shipwreck has not been discovered.

Hydrus’s success in uncovering and digitally reconstructing a historic shipwreck off the coast of Australia marks a significant advancement in underwater exploration. This exploration demonstrates the power of modern technology to illuminate the mysteries of the deep. As scientists look towards the lost SS Koombana and beyond, new technology promises to redefine the future of underwater archaeological research.

