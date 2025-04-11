Facebook

Image credits: Solheim et al (2025).

A runestone is a large stone carved with runic inscriptions — usually in the early Germanic alphabet known as the futhark. These were typically erected across Scandinavia during the Iron and Viking Ages, often to commemorate the dead, mark land boundaries, or celebrate major events. While most surviving examples date from around AD 900 to 1100, some are significantly older.

Just northwest of Oslo, in the town of Hole, archaeologists excavating a grave field came across one of those rare, older specimens. Over three years, they unearthed multiple stone fragments—pieces that, after careful reconstruction, turned out to belong to a single ancient runestone. The stone had been shattered and reused in several graves. It was already a pretty mysterious piece.

But then it got even stranger.

Some of the fragments date between 50 BC and AD 275 — making it the oldest securely dated runestone ever discovered. So old, and so oddly inscribed, that it might represent a missing link in the early evolution of runic writing — capturing a time when ancient Scandinavians were still experimenting with how to carve their language into stone.

A Stone With Many Stories

Left: sandstone fragment engraved with a runic inscription (credit: George Alexis Pantos). Right: drawing of the stone, making the runes clearer. Credit: Kristel Zilmer.

Most rune-stones are Viking Age memorials, erected in memory of someone and inscribed with formulaic phrases. The Hole rune-stone is different. It’s older, and it “speaks” in an unclear language.

On one side of the stone (labeled Hole 2), archaeologists uncovered faint carvings, including a partially legible word: Idiberug — likely a personal name, possibly female. Surrounding it were cryptic patterns: zigzags, grids, and scattered runes. Some markings may have been added by different hands across generations.

Another side (Hole 2B) revealed a line of 19 characters. Some resemble recognizable runes. Others might be decorative, or early attempts to mimic script without conveying literal meaning. Across the fragments, at least 15 of the 24 known characters in the elder futhark appear, suggesting this runestone could have been a kind of experimental writing surface — a proto-notebook in stone.

Let’s put it this way: it’s all sorts of strange.

It’s an old runestone with mysterious writing and unclear messages. Some runes are legible, others are barely there, and a few may not be runes at all. Instead of telling a clear story, the markings hint at names, strange symbols, and scattered letters that may have been carved at different times by different people. It’s also probably the oldest runestone we know of.

How Old Is Old, For Runestones?

Dating ancient stones is notoriously difficult. Scholars often rely on linguistic analysis, rune form changes, or stylistic decoration. But these methods can only estimate relative ages.

But this runestone is different. The grave where Hole 2 was found also contained cremated bones and short-lived charcoal species, which were radiocarbon dated and analyzed using Bayesian modeling. The results: burial dates between 50 BC and AD 275, with the highest probability falling between AD 155 and 275. That’s at least a century earlier than any previously confirmed runestone.

Though some scholars once suspected that rune-stones could be this old, this is the first time one has been found in a securely dated context. It means the tradition of carving runes into stone may have begun centuries earlier than we thought.

The function of early rune-stones remains a topic of debate. Some were memorials. Others may have marked territory, served as monuments to events, or even functioned as magical or ritual objects. The Hole stone seems to be an “all of the above” type of rune.

Its placement in different graves over time suggests that it held continuing significance. Its inscriptions — some well-formed, others obscure — indicate it may have been reused, re-inscribed, and reinterpreted across generations.

What’s clear is that runes weren’t just utilitarian. They were visual, symbolic, even artistic. Inscriptions like “idiberug” might honor the dead. A line of consonants might act as a code. A futhark sequence might declare literacy or mark a ritual act.

What Happens Next?

Archaeologists are still analyzing the fragments. Digital models are helping reconstruct the full stone. More matching pieces may emerge. Scholars are now re-evaluating other early rune-stones, comparing styles and inscriptions in light of the new timeline.

But for now, this is only one runestone, and it’s not enough to draw conclusions. This could mark a gap between ornamental script and early writing, but its full significance is still unclear.

In time, the Hole runestone may become a keystone for understanding early Scandinavian literacy, identity, and spirituality. For now, it’s a stunning find that we don’t fully understand.

“This is a rare example of finding runic fragments in well-preserved, datable archaeological contexts. It is of great importance for discussions on early Scandinavian rune stones and it also serves as a reminder for archaeologists to thoroughly investigate stone fragments found in grave contexts and search for potential inscriptions. We will see more research on this site and the rune stone fragments in the years to come,” Dr. Solheim concludes.