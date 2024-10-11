Facebook

Reconstruction of a Funnelbeaker culture house, not from this research. Image via Wiki Commons.

Beneath the soil of a quiet Danish island, archaeologists have uncovered something unexpected: a carefully constructed stone-paved cellar, hidden for over 5,000 years. This subterranean feature, unlike anything previously found from the Neolithic period in Denmark, shows that early societies mastered not just agriculture but also the art of constructing enduring homes — and the cellars to store their food.

The site, known as Nygårdsvej 3, was discovered during construction activities related to the electrification of a railway line. Located close to the village of Eskilstrup, in Southern Denmark, the excavation uncovered the remains of two overlapping house phases, featuring postholes, pits, and, most intriguingly, a stone-paved cellar.

The structures were built by the Funnel Beaker Culture (TRB), which thrived in Denmark during the Neolithic period. This culture emerged in Germany some 6,100 years ago, descending from farmers migrating into central Europe out of today’s Spain and France.

They were one of the earliest farming cultures in northern Europe. While much is known about their megalithic tombs and pottery, evidence of domestic architecture is sparse. The discovery at Nygårdsvej 3 provides a rare and valuable glimpse into the housing and settlement patterns of this ancient society.

An ancient cellar

Radiocarbon dating of the samples collected from the site reveals a complex timeline of activity. The stone-paved cellar was built sometime between 3080 and 2780 BC, during the middle of the Neolithic period. The surrounding houses, supported by a network of postholes, appear to have been constructed in two phases, with the second phase following shortly after the first.

The cellar, measuring approximately 2 meters by 1.5 meters (6.5 by 5 feet), was set about 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) below ground level, with walls composed of larger stones in some areas. Its trapezoidal shape and stone-paved floor immediately stood out to the archaeologists.

(a) Reconstruction drawing of the house. (b) Overview photo of the cellar feature (seen from the east, about the same orientation as the reconstruction drawing). (c) Detail photo of the cellar wall, marked by red lines, seen from the west. Drawing and photos: Museum Lolland-Falster. Credit: Radiocarbon (2024). DOI: 10.1017/RDC.2024.79.

No Neolithic structure of this type has ever been found in the area. Stone-paved structures from this period are typically associated with burials or ritual sites, not domestic spaces. The cellar’s association with a dwelling suggests a functional use, likely for storage, and it represents one of the earliest examples of a deliberately constructed subterranean feature in northern Europe.

The most likely explanation is that the cellar was used for preserving food. In an era before refrigeration, subterranean spaces would have provided a cool, stable environment for storing perishable goods like grains, meat, or dairy products. The presence of burnt bone fragments in the cellar supports this theory.

Alternatively, the cellar could have been used for storing valuable items, such as tools or raw materials, that needed protection from the elements or theft. The deliberate construction of the stone-paved floor indicates that this was not a hastily dug pit, but rather a carefully planned and executed feature, built to serve a specific purpose.

The discovery challenges the conventional narrative that Neolithic homes were simple, above-ground structures with no need for more complex architectural elements like cellars. The inclusion of this type of structure hints to a society that not only mastered agricultural techniques but also engaged in advanced construction practices, possibly for the preservation of food or storage of valuable goods.

Houses and more

A total of 189 features was recorded at the site including 141 postholes and 21 pits.

The potholes were arranged North of the houses, in a set of parallel rows, which have been interpreted as fence lines. The posts, spaced at regular intervals, stretch for over 30 meters and follow the natural contours of the landscape. The function of these fences remains unclear, but they may have been used to enclose livestock or to demarcate the boundaries of the settlement.

The fenced areas are remarkably big, indicating a tight-knit society that extends beyond the individual household. They may have served to protect the settlement from intruders or to control the movement of animals within the area. The fact that the fences predate the houses suggests that the site may have been used for communal or agricultural purposes before it became a residential area.

The layout of the settlement, with its houses, cellar, and fences, provides valuable clues about the organization of Neolithic society. It suggests that the people of the Funnel Beaker Culture lived in relatively large, organized communities, with clearly defined boundaries and shared resources.

Ultimately, this new evidence challenges the traditional view of Neolithic homes as simple structures and suggests that early farmers in Denmark were capable of building more permanent, durable homes with features designed to improve their quality of life.

The study has been published in the journal Radiocarbon. DOI:10.1017/RDC.2024.79