The bottles were found during excavations connected to the Mansion Revitalization Project. Credit: Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association.

A striking archaeological discovery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate has unearthed 29 intact bottles of preserved cherries and berries, providing a rare glimpse into the food preservation practices of the 18th century. The find, announced by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, offers new insights into the domestic life of America’s first president.

The discovery occurred during the three-year, $40-million Mansion Revitalization Project, which began in 2023. Archaeologists excavating storage pits beneath the estate’s cellar found dozens of 18th-century glass bottles, 29 of which were still sealed and packed with preserved fruits. These bottles, likely buried before the American Revolution, had remained untouched for nearly 250 years.

“Finding what is essentially fresh fruit, 250 years later, is pretty spectacular,” said Doug Bradburn, Mount Vernon’s president and CEO. “These artifacts likely haven’t seen the light of day since before the American Revolution, perhaps forgotten when George Washington departed Mount Vernon to take command of the Continental Army.”

The preserved fruits — including 54 cherry pits, 23 stems, and some pulp — are believed to be a tart variety of cherry. Their natural acidity likely contributed to their longevity. The stems were neatly cut, suggesting the cherries were snipped with shears. Researchers hope to extract DNA from the remains and are exploring the possibility of germinating the pits.

“We now possess a bounty of artifacts and matter to analyze that may provide a powerful glimpse into the origins of our nation, and we are crossing our fingers that the cherry pits discovered will be viable for future germination,” Bradburn said.

Credit: Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association.

Food preservation in 18th-century America

The bottles were found during excavations connected to the Mansion Revitalization Project to preserve the landmark building for future generations. The fragile bottles, buried for centuries, required careful handling during removal. The discovery also offers a rare opportunity to learn about the 18th-century environment and plantation foodways.

“(T)he bottles are extremely fragile and require the utmost care,” Bradburn said. “The Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association was America’s first historic preservation organization, so it’s only fitting that such a remarkable discovery was made here at Mount Vernon.”

This finding is particularly timely, as it comes just two years before the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Mount Vernon researchers are collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service to analyze the fruit’s DNA and determine the preserved varieties.

While the chances of growing new trees from these ancient pits are slim, the bottles themselves provide helpful insights. Chemical testing may reveal if particular spices were used in the preservation process. Additionally, the discovery highlights the Washington family’s fondness for cherries.

According to documents kept at Mount Vernon, George and Martha Washington enjoyed cherries, at least when combined with brandy. Martha Washington is credited with creating the “cherry bounce” cocktail recipe, still in existence.

“These extraordinary discoveries continue to astonish us,” Bradburn said. “The bottles and contents are a testament to the knowledge and skill of the enslaved people who managed the food preparations from tree to table, including Doll, the cook brought to Mount Vernon by Martha Washington in 1759 and charged with oversight of the estate’s kitchen.”

As Mount Vernon continues its archaeological work, the estate’s team remains hopeful about uncovering more artifacts that shed light on the daily life and practices of America’s most famous founding father.

“These extraordinary discoveries continue to astonish us,” said Jason Boroughs, Mount Vernon’s principal archaeologist. “These perfectly preserved fruits picked and prepared more than 250 years ago provide an incredibly rare opportunity to contribute to our knowledge of the 18th-century environment, plantation foodways, and the origins of American cuisine.”

