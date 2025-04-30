On a cold January morning on the Suffolk coast, a young archaeologist brushed away the soil from an ancient artifact. When he realized what he found, he froze. Not because of the cold, but because of what was inside the stash he found.

Carefully wrapped in cloth and lead, there was a hoard of 321 silver coins had slept untouched for nearly a thousand years. It’s one of many artifacts unearthed at Sizewell C, where ongoing archaeological digs have revealed everything from Iron Age tools to World War II relics.

The hoard of coins in question. Credit: Oxford Cotswold Archaeology

A Cornish Pasty of Precious Metal

Sizewell C is a planned nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast in the UK, intended to provide low-carbon electricity to around six million homes. It’s not an archaeological site by design, but the area is undergoing extensive archaeological surveys before construction, revealing a rich trove of historical artifacts.

This new find, affectionately nicknamed “The Pasty” because the wrapping resembled the famous Cornish pastry, is one of the most significant archaeological discoveries at Sizewell C to date. It joins a growing list of artifacts from the site, all uncovered by Oxford Cotswold Archaeology (OCA).

“The Pasty, as it was immediately and affectionately named for obvious reasons, was a true privilege to find,” said Andrew Pegg, the archaeologist who made the discovery. Just nine months into his career, and excavating near his hometown of Leiston, Pegg was overwhelmed. “I was shaking when I first unearthed it, seeing a single coin edge peeking at me. A perfect archaeological time capsule. The information we are learning from it is stunning and I’m so proud to have added to the history of my own little part of Suffolk.”

The trove, side by side with a Cornish pasty.

The hoard dates from between 1036 and 1044, encompassing the reigns of Harold I, Harthacnut, and Edward the Confessor. It is a turbulent chapter of English history, when the throne passed from Danish rulers back to the native House of Wessex.

The silver coins themselves were minted across England — not only in London but also in towns like Thetford, Norwich, Ipswich, Lincoln, Stamford, and even rare sites like Langport and Axbridge. Despite the volume of silver, researchers believe the owner was not an aristocrat or major landholder, but someone of middling status. The stash would have been worth the equivalent of a small herd of cattle — a substantial but not aristocratic fortune.

But why did this person bury this fortune?

Burying Wealth in a Time of Fear

The mid-11th century was a time of deep uncertainty. Edward the Confessor’s coronation in 1042 marked a seismic shift in political alliances. Following the rule of the Danish King Cnut, Edward’s return triggered reprisals against sympathizers of the former regime. He confiscated properties, and exiled people.

Alexander Bliss, a coin specialist at OCA, put it plainly: “This new coin hoard provides us with valuable insight into the rich historical backdrop of this period, adding to the evidence that Edward the Confessor’s accession to the English throne was marked by a degree of uncertainty and concern within wider society.”

In this climate, imagine a local figure — perhaps a merchant or minor official — hastily bundling up their savings. They wrapped them carefully in cloth and lead, and buried them deep within the earth. They might have intended to come back once the danger had passed. But history had other plans.

We may never know exactly why the hoard was never reclaimed. Perhaps its owner was caught up in political turmoil. Perhaps they died. Or perhaps, in the ever-shifting sands of medieval Suffolk, they simply lost the exact spot where they hid their treasure.

Ultimately, it’s remarkable that a nuclear plant site is yielding so much insight into medieval life in England.

“The discovery of the 11th-century coin hoard is an extraordinary find,” said Damian Leydon, Site Delivery Director at Sizewell C. “Archaeology is an important step in the Sizewell C project, helping us understand what lies beneath the ground before construction begins. This project provides a rare and fascinating glimpse into Suffolk’s rich history, deepening our understanding of this part of Britain.”

The “Pasty” hoard will soon be featured on BBC’s Digging for Britain, bringing this remarkable time capsule into the spotlight. As archaeologists continue their work, the fields of Suffolk remind us that the past is never quite as far away as it seems. Sometimes, it lies just beneath the surface, waiting for the right hands to uncover it.