Image credits: Greek Ministry of Culture.

Archaeologists working on the Greek isle of Crete have unearthed an unusual structure belonging to the enigmatic Minoan culture. The structure, used between the year 2000 BC and 1700 BC, is large and labyrinthine, and it’s not clear what it was used for. The only bad news is that the structure may cancel or delay construction needed for a nearby airport.

A flourishing civilization

The recent excavations were carried out on a site called Papoura Hill, near a new airport construction site and a settlement called Kastelli. Archaeological sites are not uncommon in the area, but this circular structure measures approximately 48 meters in diameter and covers an area of around 1800 square meters. It’s unique in Minoan archaeology.

The Minoan civilization flourished on the island of Crete from approximately 3000 to 1450 BC. They created a vibrant culture that reshaped the ancient Mediterranean world, influencing the Greek and Roman civilizations. The Minoans also created some impressive architecture, including the grand palaces at Knossos, Phaistos, and Malia, along with elaborate art and complex social structures.

A schematic of the structure. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

The Minoans also constructed enormous labyrinthine buildings. Initially, these buildings were labeled “Minoan palaces,” but subsequent research has shown that they were not palaces and instead serves as religious and economic headquarters. But there’s still much we don’t understand about the Minoans — and this new building certainly falls into that category.

A mysterious structure

The monumental structure looks a bit like a huge tire, but also like a maze. It has eight concentric stone rings, each with an average thickness of around 1.4 meters and a height of 1.7 meters. These rings are at different elevations, and together, they create a circular, inner structure.

Image credits: Greek Ministry of Culture.

This inner structure is divided into four quadrants, and the interconnected spaces are also separated by different walls. Overall, it is a complex structure and archaeologists are puzzled as to what it could have been used for.

According to a statement from the Greek Ministry of Culture, some parts of the structure are comparable to some Minoan tombs. Unlike Minoan palaces, the structure is not rectangular but circular. This shape is more common in tombs. Archaeologists also found a lot of animal bones on site — which makes interpreting the structure all the more difficult. However, one theory is that the site was for ceremonies, including burial ceremonies, although this is still speculative.

“It may have been periodically used for possibly ritual ceremonies involving consumption of food, wine and perhaps offerings,” notes the statement.

Image credits: Greek Ministry of Culture.

What about the airport?

This is a truly interesting find that calls to the imagination. But the structure was unearthed on a site where authorities intended to build a radar station for Crete’s new international airport. Archaeologists and the Ministry of Culture are hoping to continue excavating and exploring the building (it’s not been fully excavated yet), especially due to its unique nature.

However, the need for a radar station is very pressing and must proceed. So, authorities are trying to find an alternative location that’s suitable for the station.

Building in places like Crete, with rich ancient archaeology, is often challenging. It’s not uncommon to delay or even stop construction because of archaeological finds. Crete’s plan is to complete the airport by 2027 in its largest city, Heraklion. For now, archeologists have uncovered 35 structures in the area.

Ultimately, this discovery not only enriches our understanding of the Minoan civilization but also highlights the delicate balance between preserving our past and developing our future. The challenge now lies in finding a solution that honors both the need for modern infrastructure and the invaluable information these ancient sites provide. Whether authorities relocate the radar station or integrate it with preservation efforts, this discovery will undoubtedly inspire further research and appreciation of Crete’s historical treasures.

As for the Minoans, they still have a lot of secrets — but we’re getting closer and closer to uncovering them.

