Image credits: Inrap.

Recent fascination with the “ancient” way of living romanticizes and idealizes how our ancestors lived. But the “good old days” of Neolithic Europe weren’t quite so good, unless your idea of nostalgia involves hacked-off arms and gruesome violence. Turns out, when people sigh about the simpler past, they’re leaving out the part where the neighbors celebrated conquest by dumping your body in a communal pit.

Six thousand years ago, in what’s now northeastern France, communities marked military triumph by tossing mutilated enemies into holes in the ground. At two sites near Strasbourg, archaeologists have found skeletons shattered by overkill and carefully severed left arms, possibly taken as grisly souvenirs.

Torture Was Probably Involved

When we think of the Stone Age, we imagine small communities huddled up in caves, hunting together, and cooking their spoils on a communal fire. During the Neolithic, however, people had other pursuits as well, like completely crushing and torturing their enemies.

Picture the scene around 4300 BCE. Groups from the Paris Basin swept into the Upper Rhine Valley, clashing with local communities. At Bergheim, one of the sites, eleven victims (mostly adult men) were tossed into a pit, some with bones shattered in what archaeologists call “overkill.” Scattered among them were seven dismembered left arms, likely taken on the battlefield as proof of victory. At Achenheim, another pit held a similar grim collection.

The victims weren’t locals. They were outsiders, likely captured enemies. The international team of researchers figured this out by analyzing the chemical “fingerprints” in their bones and teeth. Different regions leave different isotopic signatures (traces of diet, water, and soil) that embed into our skeletons like a chemical passport. When the researchers compared the victims’ isotopes with those of locals, the story became clearer: these were foreigners who died violently, their bodies turned into trophies.

The unfortunate outsiders suffered a gruesome fate. Their entire bodies showed evidence of blunt force trauma, and that’s just the start of it. Some skeletons have piercing holes that suggest their bodies were placed on a structure for public exposure, possibly for torture and killing.

Image from a dig at Achenheim from 2021. Image credits: Inrap.

Ancient Brutality

We usually imagine that large-scale ritual violence emerged only with kings and empires. Yet, here we see egalitarian farming societies, still centuries away from cities or writing, already staging gruesome acts. These pits weren’t mere graves for enemies; they were monuments to domination.

Perhaps that’s the most gruesome part of it all. This wasn’t just about killing your enemies, it was about telling a story. By parading arms and bodies, these communities created narratives of “us” and “them,” celebrated unity, and justified cruelty. You showed just how dominant you were over them, with little concern for cruelty.

The echoes sound familiar. From medieval quartered traitors to modern war trophies, the impulse hasn’t gone away.

The find also fits the broader history. Around 4300 BCE, groups from the Paris Basin (the “western Bischheim” culture) were pushing into the Upper Rhine Valley. The locals, the Bruebach-Oberbergen culture, seemed to have no quarrels fighting back. It’s not clear what the gruesome, ritualized celebrations of victory were meant to accomplish. They could have been a warning, a punishment, or something completely different. It’s not even entirely clear if the victims were attackers.

Otherness in the Neolithic

There’s another weird twist. The complete skeletons of captured individuals (those dragged back alive and killed in front of the community) tended to have isotopic values pointing south, to areas around southern Alsace (and perhaps beyond). Meanwhile, the severed arms, the grisly trophies hacked off at the shoulder, clustered with values more consistent with northern Alsace.

Image credits: Inrap.

That means two very different “enemy groups” ended up in the same victory pits. One group left behind full bodies; the other, just arms. Archaeologists think this may reflect the geography of conquest. Limbs, being portable, were more likely to be taken from foes who fell farther afield, while entire bodies — whether dragged back alive or dead — were more likely to come from nearby.

It also raises the unsettling possibility of different categories of “otherness.” Some captives may have been humiliated, mutilated, and then discarded as symbolic fragments; others were executed in orchestrated public rituals of triumph. Both were dehumanized, but in distinct ways, almost as if Neolithic communities had different ways for treating different kinds of enemies.

Ultimately, the pits weren’t just a dumping ground. They were a stage, carefully curated to tell a political story. Neolithic Europe was in no way a peaceful Eden. It was already full of politics, cruelty, and the terrible human habit of turning suffering into spectacle.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.