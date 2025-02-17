Facebook

A part of the structure of the Roman basilica. Image credits: MOLA.

When archaeologists were called to 85 Gracechurch Street, a commercial building in central London, they suspected an ancient Roman basilica could be under the building, but they weren’t sure how much (if any) of the structure survived. It seemed likely that subsequent occupation destroyed much or all of the structure. However, “nothing could have prepared us for what we would find,” the scientists write.

They dug a few test trenches to see if anything still survived. Right under the commercial building, they found massive foundations and walls made of flint, ragstone, and Roman tile. In some areas, they were over 10m long, 1m wide, and 4m deep.

“It was clear significant parts of the Basilica still lay beneath 85 Gracechurch Street,” writes the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) team who investigated the site.

Roman London

Britain’s Roman history started in 43 AD when Emperor Claudius ordered the invasion of Britain. The Romans quickly established control over much of the island, integrating it into their vast empire as the province of Britannia. They built roads, forts, and cities, introducing new technologies, governance, and culture that would leave a lasting impact on England’s development. One of the most significant Roman settlements was Londinium — modern-day London — which was established around 47-50 AD along the River Thames.

Londinium quickly grew into the most important city in Roman Britain, featuring a bustling port, a grand forum, and even an amphitheater for public entertainment. By the 2nd century AD, it had become a thriving metropolis, home to tens of thousands of people.

Part of the structure. Image credits: MOLA.

Though Roman rule in Britain ended in 410 AD, they left behind numerous elements of infrastructure that are now being rediscovered, like this stunning basilica.

The basilica was originally built in AD70 and was unlike any other building in Britain at the time. It covered nearly 2 hectares of land, making it larger than London’s current cathedral!

Another Kind of Basilica

Despite its name, the basilica was not meant for religious purposes. A Roman basilica was a large public building used for administrative, legal, and commercial activities. Typically featuring a rectangular layout with columns and a central hall (nave), it served as a courthouse, meeting place, and marketplace, influencing the design of later Christian churches.

Image credits: MOLA.

For Romans, it served alongside the Forum as the political, judicial, commercial, and even social hub for residents. People would gather for public and community activities including markets, festivals, and public announcements. It was a strong symbol of Roman power and authority.

“This is one of the most significant discoveries made in the City in recent years. It’s like discovering the Speaker’s Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future. The levels of preservation of the Basilica have far exceeded our expectations, and we have possibly the most important part of the building.”

“Excitingly, we’ve only just scratched the surface of this site’s potential through our initial investigations. We look forward to discovering more about these remains, working with the site owners, London Museum, and City of London Corporation to develop a truly unique and captivating archaeological experience and public space,” said Sophie Jackson, MOLA Director of Development.

A Future for the Roman Basilica

Image credits: MOLA.

The plans of the people who own the building at 85 Gracechurch Street have now changed. The basilica will be opened to the public, featuring a public exhibition, event space, and immersive experience. The MOLA is working with architects to create a public space that will rival the original basilica.

This is one of several pieces of Roman history recently discovered beneath the streets of London. An amphitheater is now on display at the Guildhall Art Gallery, whereas at Bloomberg’s offices, people can now visit the Temple of Mithras.

“The fact that Roman London is beneath your feet is, frankly, quite a remarkable emotion to experience,” said Chris Hayward from the local municipality, adding that he hopes more people to experience the link between the past and the present.