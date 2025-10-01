Tracings highlight the layering of engravings. Image credits: Maria Guagnin et al / Nature.

Some 12,000 years ago, groups of pioneering hunter-gatherers ventured into the harsh Arabian desert. They survived thanks to fleeting watering holes — ephemeral oases that they shared with animals. But they didn’t just survive. They carved their presence into stone, leaving behind over 130 life-sized animal engravings across rocky cliffs.

Now, archaeologists have uncovered these carvings in northern Arabia’s Nafud Desert. The discovery is nothing short of astonishing: a window into a forgotten chapter of human history, where early nomads left behind a symbolic legacy carved into stone.

Living in the Unliveable

For millennia, the interior of Arabia was thought to be uninhabited. During the peak of the last Ice Age (around 20,000 years ago), the region was frigid hyper-arid, with vast dunes and no fresh water. It was essentially a no-go zone for humans.

But as the climate warmed, things began to change. Using luminescence dating on ancient lakebeds, researchers discovered that shallow lakes called playas began to appear between 16,000 and 13,000 years ago. These weren’t lush wetlands, but seasonal water bodies that filled after winter rains.

The sediment analysis shows clays but no rich organic layers. This hints at a dryland environment marked by ephemeral, seasonal water bodies. After the winter rains, these depressions would have filled up, creating oases that drew humans and other mammals.

Artifacts from the sites. Image credits: Maria Guagnin et al / Nature.

This was the earliest sign of increased humidity in northern Arabia following the brutal dryness of the Ice Age.

These oases created “freshwater corridors” that people ventured through traveling the desert. And they didn’t just pass through. They stayed, hunted, and turned the landscape into a canvas.

An Astonishing Rock Art Collection

At three main sites, Jebel Arnaan, Jebel Mleiha, and Jebel Misma, archaeologists found 176 engravings across 62 panels, the vast majority of which were life-sized, naturalistic depictions of animals. Camels make up 72% of the identifiable animals, followed by ibex, wild equids (horses and donkeys), and gazelles.

These were the animals that someone living in this arid landscape would encounter.

At the time, livestock had yet to be domesticated. Camels roamed wild and were a source of inspiration for these people.

Most of them are drawn in detail, with bulging necks and visible winter fur, suggesting they were males encountered during the wet season. The artists were capturing moments in the seasonal cycle that governed their existence.

Location of the panels at 34 m and 39 m height. Image credits: Maria Guagnin et al / Nature.

One panel at Jebel Misma is nothing short of monumental. It features 23 life-sized camels and equids stretching 23 meters across a cliff face, some 39 meters (about 128 feet) off the ground. The researchers who documented it had to use a drone, as the sandstone ledge the artists would have stood on — a precarious, downward-sloping sliver only 30-50 centimeters wide — is now too degraded to access safely.

The perilous conditions under which this art was created suggest it was a profound act, not a casual doodle. The artists likely risked their lives. Working at such close range, they were unable to step back to see the complete image at once, making the final, cohesive work a testament to remarkable skill and planning.

So, Who Made These?

The artifacts themselves tell a fascinating story of a people who were far from isolated. Among the stone tools were several highly distinctive types, particularly El Khiam points (a type of arrowhead) and a Helwan bladelet. For archaeologists, these are like cultural fingerprints. They are the signature technologies of the Natufian and early Neolithic cultures of the Levant — the region of the modern-day Middle East including Jordan, Israel, and Syria. Finding them here, hundreds of kilometers south in the middle of Arabia, is definitive proof of contact.

White dots: locations of rock art panels. Image credits: Maria Guagnin et al / Nature.

But the connections didn’t stop there. The excavations unearthed beautiful green stone beads and, remarkably, two beads made from Dentalium shells. Dentalium is a marine mollusc. So, this is evidence of long-distance exchange networks, of people traveling vast distances, or trading with others who did.

This package of evidence (the dates, the tools, the art, and the ornaments) paints a vivid picture. These people were highly mobile hunter-gatherers, moving seasonally along routes dictated by the availability of water. They shared technologies and likely ideas with their northern neighbors in the Levant, participating in a world that was on the cusp of the agricultural revolution.

But they were not a mere offshoot of those Levantine cultures. Their art suggests a distinct and powerful identity, expressed through monumental art (and maybe other things we haven’t discovered yet). While Neolithic people in the Levant were carving human-like figurines and building communal structures, these Arabian pioneers were focused on the animal world, particularly camels, which to them were likely the ultimate symbol of endurance and survival in their desert home.

They were probably the first people to re-occupy the interior of Arabia since the Ice Age, and they announced their arrival in spectacular fashion. Their silent, stone sentinels have guarded the secret of their existence for over 12,000 years, waiting for us to finally see them.

The study was published in Nature.