The clock is ticking for the deadly pandemic. Healthcare professionals and researchers have warned, for years, that the next Spanish Flu is on the horizon. Potentially causing widespread death, famine, economic turmoil and social chaos. Despite these warnings, we’re still not fully prepared for the next big one. We don’t know where it’ll come from, whether it develops from animals like SARS, or if it’s a bioweapon, artificially created to be as fatal as possible.

150 million at risk



Indeed, one recent “plausible scenario” simulation by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (CHS) estimates that a deadly pandemic, with the right mix of high transmissibility and fatality, could kill as many as 150 million people globally.

Recent outbreaks, such as SARS, MERS and the novel Coronavirus, have highlighted how quickly a pathogen can spread from country-to-country. So far, however, these diseases have been limited by either their mortality or transmission rate. If a disease evolves (or is developed) that is both lethal and can be transmitted quickly between humans, then the world is critically underprepared.

As Microsoft founder, Bill Gates forewarns, “There’s one area where the world isn’t making much progress, and that’s pandemic preparedness.”

A powerful weapon

But, unlike previous pandemics like Spanish Influenza, today’s medical researchers and healthcare professionals have a powerful weapon. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly helping the healthcare industry across the full spectrum of disease prevention and cure. From drug creation and clinical trials to epidemiology and predicting disease spread.

Unfortunately, the world has also become more mobile and global since the Spanish Influenza. That means a pandemic can spread more rapidly than in 1918.

Tracking disease spread

AI offers a potential solution for this, by tracking the growth of human populations in specific disease-struck areas, linking this with travel information and flight paths, to forewarn of pandemic spread. Mining news reports and social media for mentions of a new disease can also provide an early warning system for governments and medical professionals. Canadian start-up BlueDot, for instance, predicted the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus at the end of December 2019. Days before the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Time is of the essence to halt pandemic spread. So such a system can help researchers spring into action to find a cure and vaccine before the mortality rate rises. It also gives frontline health workers an early indication of a potential pandemic arising, so they can quarantine suspected infectious patients as quickly as possible.