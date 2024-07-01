Facebook

Ever since computers were invented, people have been looking for ways to play video games. In the past few decades, there’s been an endless barrage of countless games in an ever-growing array of genres. But there’s nothing quite like the classics we used to play on a bare-bones PC running Windows 98. From simplistic puzzle games to remarkably complex strategy ones, here are some of the most memorable PC games.

Solitaire: The Simple Card Game That Keeps on Giving

Who hasn’t played Solitare at least one time? The game was bundled with early versions of Windows. Specifically, Windows included a version of Klondike Solitaire, which became a daily distraction for millions.

However, Solitare was a clever game, and it was created with a dual purpose: to entertain and familiarize users with the computer interface. The game’s easy-to-understand rules made it accessible to all age groups. Players aim to sort a shuffled deck of cards into four foundation piles, organized by suit and in ascending order.

The inclusion of Solitaire in Windows 3.0 in 1990 showcased the potential of digital card games. It was an instant hit, becoming a go-to pastime and even a cultural touchstone, referenced in countless TV shows and movies. Since then, it’s been added to every Windows version except Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. Those versions didn’t do so well… coincidence?

Minesweeper: The Puzzle That Made You Think

Minesweeper, a puzzle game included in many early versions of Windows, is a true classic. Its simple interface and challenging gameplay made it a staple for office workers and gamers alike.

The goal is straightforward: clear a rectangular board containing hidden “mines” without detonating any. Using numerical clues revealed by clicking on safe squares, players deduce the locations of mines. Despite its simplicity, Minesweeper requires strategic thinking and careful planning. It’s also highly addictive and can be very frustrating (or rewarding).

Introduced in 1990 with Windows 3.1, Minesweeper was designed not only for entertainment but also to help users master the mouse’s right and left-click functions. Its minimalist design and engaging puzzle mechanics have ensured its place in gaming history.

Age of Empires: The Birth of Real-Time Strategy

Credit: Ensemble Studios.

The late 1990s saw a significant shift in gaming with the release of Age of Empires. This real-time strategy (RTS) game, developed by Ensemble Studios and released by Microsoft in 1997, allowed players to guide a civilization through different historical eras.

In Age of Empires, players gather resources, build structures, and command armies. The game’s historical settings and detailed graphics set it apart from other games of the time. Its success led to several sequels and expansions, cementing its legacy in the RTS genre.

Age of Empires combined educational elements with engaging gameplay, encouraging players to learn about different cultures and historical events. Its influence can be seen in many modern strategy games, making it a cornerstone of PC gaming.

SimCity 2000: The City-Building Game That Let Your Imagination Run Wild

SimCity 2000, released in 1993, basically pioneered the city-building genre. Developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, this game allowed players to design and manage their virtual cities in intricate detail.

Players acted as city mayors, balancing budgets, planning infrastructure, and dealing with disasters. SimCity 2000’s isometric graphics, sophisticated simulation mechanics, and extensive customization options provided an unprecedented level of depth and replayability.

The game’s success was instrumental in popularizing simulation games. Suddenly, people managed and micromanaged various types of cities — and of course, who can forget calling down a meteorite on a city once in a while?

Myst: The Puzzle Adventure That Redefined Storytelling

Myst, developed by Cyan and released in 1993, was a groundbreaking puzzle adventure game. Its rich narrative, stunning visuals, and atmospheric sound design set a new standard for interactive storytelling. It was also one of the first iconic games designed for Mac users.

In Myst, players explore a mysterious island filled with intricate puzzles and enigmatic clues. The game’s non-linear approach and lack of explicit goals encouraged exploration and immersion. Myst’s success led to several sequels and adaptations, influencing countless adventure games.

Myst’s impact on gaming culture was profound. It demonstrated the potential of video games as a storytelling medium, paving the way for future narrative-driven titles.

Doom: The First-Person Shooter That Defined a Genre

Doom, released by id Software in 1993, is often credited with popularizing the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. Its fast-paced gameplay, 3D graphics, and multiplayer capabilities set it apart from other games of its time.

In Doom, players navigate through maze-like levels, battling demons and collecting keycards. The game’s intense action, atmospheric design, and modding community contributed to its enduring popularity.

Doom’s influence on the gaming industry is undeniable. It established many conventions of the FPS genre and inspired a wave of similar games. Its legacy lives on in modern shooters, proving its lasting impact on gaming.

Halo: Combat Evolved: The Console Game That Made Its Mark on PC

While primarily known as a console game, Halo: Combat Evolved’s arrival on PC in 2003 marked a significant moment for PC gaming. Developed by Bungie and published by Microsoft, Halo brought its epic sci-fi universe and thrilling gameplay to a broader audience.

In Halo, players assume the role of Master Chief, battling alien forces known as the Covenant. The game’s compelling story, innovative mechanics, and robust multiplayer options made it an instant classic.

Halo’s success on PC demonstrated the potential for high-quality console games to thrive on the platform. It also helped bridge the gap between console and PC gaming communities, fostering a more inclusive gaming culture.

Games come and go, but some create an enduring legacy that stays with us forever. No doubt, these are just some of the games that have managed to reach that iconic status. What are your favorites?

