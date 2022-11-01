Japan is known for its unique culture that blends ancient philosophy and new technology, often featuring different values and principles from what most of us are used to. In fact, many of the key concepts in Japanese culture have no direct translation and are pretty complex.

Kaizen

The Japanese word kaizen, or “continuous improvement,” is a philosophy that focuses on ways to make things better without ever stopping. It’s an idea that small, but continuous and positive changes can make big differences. It’s basically a way of doing things where you’re always looking for ways to improve, even if it’s something that seems meaningless.

Kaizen can be used as a general philosophy (and a way to live your life), or as an approach for different tasks and processes. However, it’s most often used in a professional or business context. Kaizen helps businesses strive for continuous improvement in their processes and systems so they can remain competitive and minimize risk. In business, Kaizen involves constant improvement for everyone involved, and for all company processes.

Ikigai

Ikigai is your reason for being, the reason why you wake up in the morning — something you are good at, that brings you joy, and that the world needs.

Most people would argue that they don’t have an ikigai, but ikigai doesn’t just fall from the sky — you have to find it. For centuries, the term has been used as something that people should strive for in their lives. An important part of having ikigai is finding your passion, or what brings you joy, and then finding a way to use that for the benefit of the world and for your personal improvement.

Finding your Ikigai can be difficult at first, but it is worth the effort. The more time you spend trying to figure out what makes you happy and fulfills you, the easier it will become. And as long as you are working towards something greater than yourself – whether that’s creating a positive impact on society or just making yourself happy – everything will fall into place eventually!

Wabi-sabi

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese concept that embodies the idea of embracing imperfection. It focuses on emphasizing the beauty that is simple and imperfect, often focusing on the simplicity and the harmony found in natural elements.

It is a concept derived from Buddhist teaching and is probably one of the most prevalent directions in Japanese aesthetics. While many cultures (especially western cultures) emphasize finding perfection, Wabi-sabi emphasizes the authenticity and the beauty of imperfection. Wabi-sabi proponents believe that true art exists when craftsmanship is used with humility and without aspiration for perfection. Andrew Juniper, the author of a book on the concepts notes in his book another side of the philosophy: “If an object or expression can bring about, within us, a sense of serene melancholy and a spiritual longing, then that object could be said to be wabi-sabi,” Juniper writes.

While Wabi-sabis concepts may seem simple, they can have a deep impact on how we view life and our surroundings. They can help us to appreciate our environment more deeply, improve our creativity, and boost our sense of well-being. By taking time to explore Wabi-sabi in your environment, you can find new peace and joy in every moment!

Wabi-sabi is all about embracing beauty in all its flawed, imperfect forms.

Oubaitori

Oubaitori embodies the spirit of not comparing oneself. We’ve all heard, at one point or another, that it’s not good to compare yourself with others, but Oubaitori takes it to the next level.

The word itself is a beautiful metaphor. Oubaitori is usually written with four kanji characters: 桜梅桃李. Each individual character represents a different kind of blossom: cherry, apricot, peach and plum. All are different, and all are remarkable in their own way, without needing comparisons. Just like trees bloom differently, so too do humans.

Comparison can be painful, whether we’re comparing our accomplishments with those of others or our looks with those of others. We may feel put down when we don’t measure up, as if we’ve let everyone down. Comparisons can also lead us to miss out on opportunities because we’re focusing exclusively on what other people have done or how they look instead of seizing the opportunity before us.

The idea behind Oubaitori is simple: Don’t focus on what you lack, but rather celebrate all the things you have in abundance — your strengths and your abilities. This will help you live a happier life free from comparison anxiety and self-doubt.

Mottainai

The Japanese concept of Mottainai (a word that loosely means “What a waste”, but in its full sense conveys a feeling of awe and appreciation for the gifts of nature) is a way of life that focuses on being resourceful and using the resources that we have wisely, avoiding waste. This philosophy has had a significant impact on the development of Japan’s economy and society, and it can also be applied to our personal lives.

Mottainai can be applied in many ways in our daily lives (from budgeting to our selection of clothes and fashion), but it is most often used in an environmental context. The philosophy encourages people to be mindful of how much they use and consume and think critically about their use of resources, which helps us be more efficient and sustainable. This fits very well with the concepts of sustainability and zero emissions.

While many Westerners might find this concept difficult to grasp (especially as it sits in direct opposition to consumerism), it has proven to be very successful in Japan and has enabled successful environmental campaigns that emphasize mindfulness over wastefulness.

Mottainai written on a truck, followed by the sentence “I strive towards zero emission“.

Yūgen

Yūgen is an important concept in traditional Japanese aesthetics, and like many concepts from Japanese, its meaning is only loosely defined. Specifically, the exact translation of the word depends on the context. In Chinese philosophical texts, it was used to mean “deep” or “mysterious”, but in Japanese culture, it means the subtle profundity of things that are only vaguely suggested by poems.

Yūgen has no translation in English, but it is said to mean “a profound, mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe”, especially in regard to things you don’t see. It’s not a word that describes beauty itself, but rather the feeling you have when you see, hear, or think of something beautiful without fully comprehending it. It’s an elusive feeling we’ve probably all had at some point, without giving it too much attention.

Motoyiko Zeami, a Japanese aesthetician from the 14th and 15th centuries, described these examples of yūgen: “To watch the sun sink behind a flower-clad hill. To wander on in a huge forest without thought of return. To stand upon the shore and gaze after a boat that disappears behind distant islands. To contemplate the flight of wild geese seen and lost among the clouds.”

Kanso

Kanso refers to the idea that simplicity is elegant and it can be found in the everyday moments we experience. Kanso is one of the seven pillars of Wabi-sabi that’s all about living a simple, clutter-free lifestyle.

As we’ve seen above, Wabi-sabi emphasizes the finding of beauty through imperfection, but Kanso, in particular, is concerned with keeping things simple, free from clutter, and functional. Kanso can be particularly impactful when it comes to how we design and organize our homes, but it can also be used as a guiding principle in life.

By focusing only on the things that matter, and keeping things elegant and functional, you can get closer to appreciating what really is important and focus on that.

Omoiyari

The Japanese concept of Omoiyari is a form of selfless compassion, a feeling of understanding for the experience of others. It is considered an important part of Japanese culture, and it involves empathizing with and even anticipating other people’s needs and concerns. When you feel another person’s kindness toward you and see someone’s warm-hearted feelings, thoughts, and behaviors, you appreciate that person’s Omoiyari.

Of course, we all know (or at least we should know) that when dealing with other people, it’s important to remember that everyone has their own unique perspective and experience. This means making sure you are respectful of other people’s opinions, beliefs, or values — even if they differ from yours — and always being willing to listen carefully before making any decisions or judgments.

That doesn’t always happen in practice. However, the idea behind this concept is that if everyone practices Omoiyari, it will lead to greater success and better relationships for all involved. The concept is often used in business settings to help improve relationships between employees and managers, and it’s also a useful education tool to help children be less self-centered and more attuned to those around them.

Shizen

Shizen is the Japanese word for nature, but the word is often used to mean something much deeper than that. Shizen refers to the spontaneous and essential aspects of nature as well as the connection between humans and nature — an approach that has shaped the country’s history, philosophy, and art.

This marks a way of living that values harmony with our surroundings, as well as respect for all life forms around us. Shizen means that we are part of nature and that by understanding and preserving its delicate balance, we can help create a better future for ourselves and others.

Seijaku

Seijaku is a state of energized calm, free from the stress of everyday life, but focused and capable of action. It’s a sense of tranquility and purpose in the midst of the daily chaos.

This philosophy has been practiced by the samurai class for centuries, and it has since been adopted by many people across the globe as an approach to living life successfully. The goal of Seijaku is not simply to be at peace with oneself; it is also to maintain one’s composure in difficult situations and manage emotions effectively. By learning how to live in this balanced state, anyone can overcome any obstacle or challenge they face.

Samurai swords.

Gaman

Gaman is a philosophy that even the seemingly unbearable burdens of the world should be faced with patience and dignity.

The concept represents the idea of maintaining one’s dignity through difficult circumstances. Gaman is closely related to the samurai code of conduct, which stressed the importance of living with honor and integrity even in times of hardship.

Gaman can be seen as a way to deal with stress in a constructive manner, by focusing on personal strengths, resilience, and patience. It also encourages taking care of oneself mentally and physically, so that one can remain focused and motivated during challenging times. The benefits of practicing Gaman are numerous: it helps you maintain your composure under pressure, builds resilience against stressors, strengthens relationships/couples, improves work performance, and reduces anxiety levels. Whether you’re facing a stressful situation or simply want to boost your overall well-being, incorporating some form of Gaman into your life will benefit both you and those around you!

Datsuzoku

Datsuzoku signifies an escape from daily routine, a reprieve from convention, and going outside the beaten path of what you normally do or what society expects you to do.

There is something appealing about Datsuzoku. It makes us feel alive and in control – like we are in charge of our own destiny. So why does Datsuzoku have such an appeal?

When a well-worn pattern is broken, creativity and resourcefulness emerge. Many of us have experienced the bleak feeling of doing the same thing day in and day out, and good things rarely come out of this approach. By going outside of this norm, and doing even simple things like visiting your town as a tourist, going to a different shop, eating something we’ve never had before, or working from a cafe instead of the home office, we can experience life in a whole new way without functionally changing all that much.

Sometimes, even exploring your home town as a tourist can be rewarding.

Shikata ga nai

The Japanese concept of “shikata ga nai” (or “accepting things you can’t change”), is a mindset that teaches people to live in the present moment and focus on what they can control instead of worrying about what’s not within their control.

Shikata ga nai is often used as a coping mechanism for stressful situations. When faced with difficult challenges or unpleasant circumstances, it is helpful to remember that you cannot change the past, so why bother stewing over it? You also can’t change many things in the present. You should instead focus on how to deal with the present situation constructively. This includes accepting reality for what it is and doing your best based on whatever information you have at hand.

Acceptance may not be easy, but eventually it will lead to more positive emotional states such as peace and tranquility. It also allows us to approach life’s hardships with greater perspective because we understand that there are limits to everything – even our ability to control the outcomes of our lives.”

This philosophy can be applied to a lot of different areas in life, including work, home life, and personal relationships. It’s crucial that we learn how to balance our responsibilities while still enjoying our lives. If we neglect one area because we’re busy with another thing, then we lose out on potential opportunities or growth opportunities.

Fukinsei

The Japanese concept of Fukinsei is all about appreciating the beauty of asymmetry and irregularity in life. According to the theory, everything – from nature to people – can be seen as unique and special. It’s once again a concept linked to Wabi-sabi.

Fukinsei encourages us to look at things from a different perspective, and it has a positive impact on our overall outlook on life. By embracing the variance and unpredictability in our world, we are more likely to find joy in every moment.

This principle can be applied to anything – whether it’s enjoying an unexpected rainfall during summertime, admiring the kaleidoscope of colors during autumn, or cherishing the little quirks that make up your friends and family members. When you let go of expecting things to always stay exactly the way they are supposed to, you open yourself up to new experiences and opportunities.

Life can be looked at from many different angles but oftentimes, we get trapped in a monotonous, counterproductive mindset. Maybe we can find value and peace in seeing things from another cultural perspective.